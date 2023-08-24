Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 1122.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1129.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1130 and closed at 1136.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1130, while the lowest price was 1111.6. The company's market capitalization is 269,409.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9, and the 52-week low is 855.85. A total of 46,208 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1129.95, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1122.85

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1129.95. There has been a 0.63 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.1. This means that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in its value.

24 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.74%
3 Months11.42%
6 Months16.02%
YTD12.21%
1 Year26.49%
24 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1122.85, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹1136.75

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1122.85 with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -13.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.22% and has decreased by 13.9.

24 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1136.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a total volume of 46208 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1136.75.

