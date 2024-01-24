Hello User
Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2024, by 4.05 %. The stock closed at 1325.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1379.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma opened at 1319.9 and closed at 1325.85. The stock reached a high of 1395 and a low of 1319.6. The market capitalization is 330,988.26 crore. The 52-week high is 1344.3 and the 52-week low is 922.55. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 157,501 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1325.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 157,501 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 1325.85.

