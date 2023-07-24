comScore
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1097.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1095.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Sunpharma opened at a price of 1107.95 and closed at 1096.8. The highest price recorded during the day was 1107.95, while the lowest price was 1091.25. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 263,410.99 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 1107.95 and 855.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 34,277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:48:46 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1095.45, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1097.85

The current stock price of Sunpharma is 1095.45, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -2.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% and there has been a decrease of 2.4 in the stock price.

24 Jul 2023, 09:32:36 AM IST

Sunpharma Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:31:02 AM IST

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1096, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1097.85

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1096. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, which means the stock has decreased by 1.85. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

24 Jul 2023, 09:22:54 AM IST

Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1096.9, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1097.85

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1096.9. There has been a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

24 Jul 2023, 09:00:52 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1097.85, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1096.8

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that its price is 1097.85. There has been a percent change of 0.1, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.05, further suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

24 Jul 2023, 08:24:23 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1096.8 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE volume of 34,277 shares, with a closing price of 1096.8.

