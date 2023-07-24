Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Sunpharma opened at a price of ₹1107.95 and closed at ₹1096.8. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1107.95, while the lowest price was ₹1091.25. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹263,410.99 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹1107.95 and ₹855.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Sunpharma was 34,277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.