Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Plummets, Investors Concerned

On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1129.75 and closed at ₹1122.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1132.9, while the lowest was ₹1113.15. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is currently at ₹268,245.65 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1169.9 and the 52-week low is ₹855.85. A total of 44,043 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Sunpharma. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1114.4, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1117.1 The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is ₹1114.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.24. The net change in the stock price is -2.7. Overall, the stock price of Sunpharma has slightly decreased. Share Via

Sunpharma August futures opened at 1117.8 as against previous close of 1117.35 Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of ₹1106.5. The bid price is ₹1107.5 and the offer price is ₹1108.0. The offer quantity is 700 shares and the bid quantity is 1400 shares. The open interest is 22,218,700 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1108.45, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1117.1 The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1108.45, which indicates a decrease of 0.77% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -8.65, suggesting a downward movement. Overall, the stock price of Sunpharma has experienced a slight decline. Share Via

Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.31% 3 Months 12.21% 6 Months 14.99% YTD 11.67% 1 Year 26.94% Share Via

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1118, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1122.85 The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is ₹1118 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -4.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.43% and a decrease of ₹4.85 in value. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a small decline in value. Share Via

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1122.85 on last trading day On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 44,043 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹1,122.85. Share Via