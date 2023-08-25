Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Plummets, Investors Concerned

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 1117.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1114.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at 1129.75 and closed at 1122.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1132.9, while the lowest was 1113.15. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is currently at 268,245.65 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1169.9 and the 52-week low is 855.85. A total of 44,043 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Sunpharma.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1114.4, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1117.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1114.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.24. The net change in the stock price is -2.7. Overall, the stock price of Sunpharma has slightly decreased.

25 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Sunpharma August futures opened at 1117.8 as against previous close of 1117.35

Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1106.5. The bid price is 1107.5 and the offer price is 1108.0. The offer quantity is 700 shares and the bid quantity is 1400 shares. The open interest is 22,218,700 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1108.45, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1117.1

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1108.45, which indicates a decrease of 0.77% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -8.65, suggesting a downward movement. Overall, the stock price of Sunpharma has experienced a slight decline.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.31%
3 Months12.21%
6 Months14.99%
YTD11.67%
1 Year26.94%
25 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1118, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1122.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1118 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -4.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.43% and a decrease of 4.85 in value. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

25 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1122.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 44,043 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 1,122.85.

