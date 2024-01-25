Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Shares Surge on Positive Earnings Report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1379.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1382.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at 1389.85 and closed at 1379.5. The highest price reached during the day was 1390, while the lowest was 1360.35. The market capitalization of the company is 331,648.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1344.3, and the 52-week low is 922.55. The stock had a trading volume of 80,311 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.4%
3 Months11.2%
6 Months24.29%
YTD9.74%
1 Year32.8%
25 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1382.25, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1379.5

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1382.25 and there has been a 0.2 percent change. This translates to a net change of 2.75.

25 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1379.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma's BSE volume was 80,311 shares, and the closing price was 1,379.5.

