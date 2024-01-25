Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Shares Surge on Positive Earnings Report

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1389.85 and closed at ₹1379.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1390, while the lowest was ₹1360.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹331,648.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1344.3, and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The stock had a trading volume of 80,311 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.