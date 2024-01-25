Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Shares Surge on Positive Earnings Report

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1389.85 and closed at ₹1379.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1390, while the lowest was ₹1360.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹331,648.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1344.3, and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The stock had a trading volume of 80,311 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.4%
|3 Months
|11.2%
|6 Months
|24.29%
|YTD
|9.74%
|1 Year
|32.8%
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1382.25 and there has been a 0.2 percent change. This translates to a net change of 2.75.
On the last day, Sunpharma's BSE volume was 80,311 shares, and the closing price was ₹1,379.5.
