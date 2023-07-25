Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1097.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1103.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1085.2 and closed at 1097.85 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1107, while the lowest price was 1085.2. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 264,670.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1107.95, and the 52-week low is 855.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,638 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1103.1, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1097.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1103.1. There has been a 0.48 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.25.

25 Jul 2023, 08:28 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1097.85 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 30,638 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,097.85.

