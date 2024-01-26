Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma stock slumps as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at 1382.15 and closed at 1382.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1389.1, while the lowest was 1348.3. The market capitalization of the company is 329,872.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1344.3, and the 52-week low is 922.55. The BSE volume for the day was 3,397,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1374.85, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1382.25

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1374.85 with a percent change of -0.54. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.54% from its previous value. The net change is -7.4, indicating that the stock has decreased by 7.4 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

