Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars on Strong Trading Day

Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1101.5 and closed at ₹1099.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1112 and a low of ₹1091.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹262,571.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1107.95 and ₹855.85 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 26,940.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1105.95, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1094.35
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1105.95. This represents a percent change of 1.06, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.6, which suggests that the stock has gained 11.6 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Sunpharma stock.
Click here for Sunpharma Profit Loss
Sunpharma Live Updates
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1102.65, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1094.35
The current stock price of Sunpharma is ₹1102.65 with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 8.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.76% and has gone up by 8.3 points.
Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1097.3, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1094.35
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1097.3. There has been a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock has slightly increased in value.
Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1094.35, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1099.95
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1094.35 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -5.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1099.95 yesterday
On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 26,940 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1,099.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!