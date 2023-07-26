Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars on Strong Trading Day

Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1101.5 and closed at ₹1099.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1112 and a low of ₹1091.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹262,571.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1107.95 and ₹855.85 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 26,940.
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1105.95. This represents a percent change of 1.06, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.6, which suggests that the stock has gained 11.6 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Sunpharma stock.
The current stock price of Sunpharma is ₹1102.65 with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 8.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.76% and has gone up by 8.3 points.
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1097.3. There has been a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock has slightly increased in value.
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1094.35 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -5.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 26,940 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1,099.95.
