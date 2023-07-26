Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 1094.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1105.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1101.5 and closed at 1099.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1112 and a low of 1091.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 262,571.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1107.95 and 855.85 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 26,940.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1105.95, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1094.35

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1105.95. This represents a percent change of 1.06, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.6, which suggests that the stock has gained 11.6 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Sunpharma stock.

Click here for Sunpharma Profit Loss

26 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1102.65, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1094.35

The current stock price of Sunpharma is 1102.65 with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 8.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.76% and has gone up by 8.3 points.

26 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1097.3, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1094.35

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1097.3. There has been a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock has slightly increased in value.

26 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1094.35, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1099.95

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1094.35 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -5.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

26 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1099.95 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 26,940 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,099.95.

