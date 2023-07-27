Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 1094.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1111.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma opened at 1094.4 and closed at 1094.35 on the last day. The high for the day was 1114 and the low was 1094.2. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 266,758.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1112 and the 52-week low is 855.85. The BSE volume for the day was 26,942 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1094.35 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 26,942 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the shares was 1094.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.