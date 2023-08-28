Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma's Stocks Soar in Trading Today

On the last day, Sunpharma's open and close prices were both ₹1117.1. The high for the day was ₹1120.65 and the low was ₹1101.45. The market capitalization was ₹264994.55 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1169.9 and the 52-week low was ₹855.85. The BSE volume for the day was 562,337 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.52%
|3 Months
|9.87%
|6 Months
|13.99%
|YTD
|10.48%
|1 Year
|26.1%
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1104.45. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.65, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
