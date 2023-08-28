Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma's Stocks Soar in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 1107.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1114.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma's open and close prices were both 1117.1. The high for the day was 1120.65 and the low was 1101.45. The market capitalization was 264994.55 crore. The 52-week high was 1169.9 and the 52-week low was 855.85. The BSE volume for the day was 562,337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1114.6, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1107.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1114.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.95, which means that it has increased by that amount in the given period. Overall, these figures suggest that Sunpharma's stock has seen a small positive movement.

Click here for Sunpharma Profit Loss

28 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1114.25, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1107.65

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1114.25. There has been a percent change of 0.6, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.6 units.

28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.52%
3 Months9.87%
6 Months13.99%
YTD10.48%
1 Year26.1%
28 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1104.45, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1117.1

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1104.45. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.65, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

28 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1117.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma's BSE volume was 562,337 shares and the closing price was 1,117.1.

