Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 1135.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1126.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma started the day with an open price of 1121.05. The stock closed at 1111.8. The highest price reached during the day was 1155, while the lowest price recorded was 1115.8. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is currently at 272348.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1114, and the 52-week low is 855.85. The stock had a trading volume of 135,964 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1126.5, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹1135.1

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1126.5. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.6, suggesting a decrease of 8.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

28 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1135.1, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹1111.8

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1135.1, representing a 2.1% increase. The net change in the stock price is 23.3, indicating a positive movement. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

28 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1111.8 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Sunpharma shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 135,964 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,111.8.

