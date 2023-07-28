Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

Sunpharma started the day with an open price of ₹1121.05. The stock closed at ₹1111.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1155, while the lowest price recorded was ₹1115.8. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is currently at ₹272348.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1114, and the 52-week low is ₹855.85. The stock had a trading volume of 135,964 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1126.5. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.6, suggesting a decrease of 8.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1135.1, representing a 2.1% increase. The net change in the stock price is 23.3, indicating a positive movement. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing growth.
