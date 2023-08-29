comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 15:59:14
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,577.7 1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 602.2 -0.54%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.6 0.6%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.8 0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 -0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Soars Amidst Market Rally
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Soars Amidst Market Rally

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 1107.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1117.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SunpharmaPremium
Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma opened at 1111.85 and closed at 1107.65. The stock had a high of 1123.85 and a low of 1105.85. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 268,125.68 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9 and the 52-week low is 855.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 216,096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:00:56 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1117.5, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1107.65

The current price of Sunpharma stock is 1117.5, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 9.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

29 Aug 2023, 08:13:10 AM IST

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1107.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 216,096 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,107.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App