Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Soars Amidst Market Rally

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 1107.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1117.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma opened at 1111.85 and closed at 1107.65. The stock had a high of 1123.85 and a low of 1105.85. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 268,125.68 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9 and the 52-week low is 855.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 216,096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

