Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1382.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1374.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma's open price was 1382.15 and the close price was 1382.25. The high for the day was 1389.1 and the low was 1348.3. The market capitalization is 329,872.57 crore. The 52-week high is 1395 and the 52-week low is 922.55. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3,397,253.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma closed at ₹1382.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 3,397,253 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1382.25.

