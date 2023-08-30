Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma's stock surges on positive trading day

Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1123.55 and closed at ₹1116.85 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was ₹1125, while the lowest price was ₹1106.45. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹266,626.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1169.9, and the 52-week low is ₹856.85. The BSE volume for the day was 26,902 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.