Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma's stock surges on positive trading day

Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1123.55 and closed at ₹1116.85 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was ₹1125, while the lowest price was ₹1106.45. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹266,626.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1169.9, and the 52-week low is ₹856.85. The BSE volume for the day was 26,902 shares.
The current price of Sunpharma stock is ₹1114.4. There has been a 0.28% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.28%
|3 Months
|12.09%
|6 Months
|16.2%
|YTD
|11.0%
|1 Year
|26.43%
The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1111.25, with a percent change of -0.5% and a net change of -5.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% and the net change is a decrease of 5.6.
On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 26,902 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1116.85.
