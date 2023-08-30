Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma's stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 1111.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1114.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1123.55 and closed at 1116.85 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was 1125, while the lowest price was 1106.45. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 266,626.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9, and the 52-week low is 856.85. The BSE volume for the day was 26,902 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Sunpharma share price update :Sunpharma trading at ₹1114.4, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1111.25

The current price of Sunpharma stock is 1114.4. There has been a 0.28% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.15.

30 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.28%
3 Months12.09%
6 Months16.2%
YTD11.0%
1 Year26.43%
30 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1111.25, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1116.85

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1111.25, with a percent change of -0.5% and a net change of -5.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% and the net change is a decrease of 5.6.

30 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1116.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 26,902 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1116.85.

