Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma stock plummets in trading today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1369.7 and closed at ₹1374.85 on the last day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹1421, while the lowest price was ₹1360.35. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹335,726.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1395, and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. On the BSE, a total of 46,515 shares of Sunpharma were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1401.25. The bid price is 1403.3 with a bid quantity of 700, and the offer price is 1404.1 with an offer quantity of 700. The open interest is 13207600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is ₹1397.75. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.5 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.89%
|3 Months
|11.94%
|6 Months
|22.52%
|YTD
|11.23%
|1 Year
|34.26%
The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1399.25, with a percent change of 1.77 and a net change of 24.4. This indicates that the stock has increased in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend and future performance of the stock.
The current stock price of Sunpharma is ₹1399.25, with a percent change of 1.77 and a net change of 24.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.77% from its previous value and has gained 24.4 points.
On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE trading volume of 46,515 shares and closed at a price of ₹1374.85.
