Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Sunpharma stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 1399.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1397.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Share Price Today : Sunpharma's stock opened at 1369.7 and closed at 1374.85 on the last day. The stock's highest price for the day was 1421, while the lowest price was 1360.35. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 335,726.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1395, and the 52-week low is 922.55. On the BSE, a total of 46,515 shares of Sunpharma were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Sunpharma January futures opened at 1405.35 as against previous close of 1400.7

Sunpharma is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1401.25. The bid price is 1403.3 with a bid quantity of 700, and the offer price is 1404.1 with an offer quantity of 700. The open interest is 13207600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1397.75, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1399.25

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the stock price is 1397.75. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.89%
3 Months11.94%
6 Months22.52%
YTD11.23%
1 Year34.26%
30 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1399.25, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹1374.85

The current data of Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1399.25, with a percent change of 1.77 and a net change of 24.4. This indicates that the stock has increased in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend and future performance of the stock.

30 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1399.25, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹1374.85

The current stock price of Sunpharma is 1399.25, with a percent change of 1.77 and a net change of 24.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.77% from its previous value and has gained 24.4 points.

30 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1374.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a BSE trading volume of 46,515 shares and closed at a price of 1374.85.

