Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma stock plummets in trading today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1369.7 and closed at ₹1374.85 on the last day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹1421, while the lowest price was ₹1360.35. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹335,726.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1395, and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. On the BSE, a total of 46,515 shares of Sunpharma were traded.

