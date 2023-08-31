Hello User
Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1111.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1116.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma had an opening price of 1124.95 and a closing price of 1111.25. The stock had a high of 1124.95 and a low of 1110.4. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 267,921.74 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1169.9 and the 52-week low is 856.85. The BSE volume for the day was 53,377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 53,377 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

