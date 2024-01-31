Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Surge as Positive Market Sentiment Boosts Trading

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1401 and closed at ₹1399.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1409, while the lowest price was ₹1369.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹329,092.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1421 and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. On the BSE, a total of 21,544 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Sunpharma Top active call options for Sunpharma at 31 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹38.05 (+24.96%) & ₹10.55 (+22.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Sunpharma at 31 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1380.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹8.4 (-38.01%) & ₹31.0 (-29.86%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sunpharma share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 1391.8 20.2 1.47 1421.0 922.55 333939.44 Cipla 1338.75 21.8 1.66 1424.65 852.0 108057.29 Dr Reddys Laboratories 6032.0 186.25 3.19 5986.2 4281.35 100225.74 Divis Laboratories 3605.95 55.85 1.57 4072.35 2730.0 95726.64 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 2506.5 35.4 1.43 2553.0 1446.15 84831.35

Sunpharma January futures opened at 1376.05 as against previous close of 1374.25 Sunpharma is currently trading at a spot price of 1379.2. The bid price is 1381.65 and the offer price is 1382.4. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is also 700. The stock has an open interest of 13,081,600.

Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.44% 3 Months 13.14% 6 Months 19.97% YTD 8.92% 1 Year 30.43%

Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1399.25 on last trading day On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 21544 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹1399.25.