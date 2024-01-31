Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Surge as Positive Market Sentiment Boosts Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 1371.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1398.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at 1401 and closed at 1399.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1409, while the lowest price was 1369.6. The company has a market capitalization of 329,092.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1421 and the 52-week low is 922.55. On the BSE, a total of 21,544 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock is 1367.75 and the high price is 1402.

31 Jan 2024, 11:04 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1398.3, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹1371.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is 1398.3. There has been a percent change of 1.95% and a net change of 26.7.

31 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Sunpharma

Top active call options for Sunpharma at 31 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 38.05 (+24.96%) & 10.55 (+22.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sunpharma at 31 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1380.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 8.4 (-38.01%) & 31.0 (-29.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1391.820.21.471421.0922.55333939.44
Cipla1338.7521.81.661424.65852.0108057.29
Dr Reddys Laboratories6032.0186.253.195986.24281.35100225.74
Divis Laboratories3605.9555.851.574072.352730.095726.64
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2506.535.41.432553.01446.1584831.35
31 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1390.35, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1371.6

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1390.35. There has been a 1.37 percent change, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 18.75, which means that the stock has increased by this amount.

31 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock for the current day is 1367.75, while the high price is 1390.35.

31 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Sunpharma January futures opened at 1376.05 as against previous close of 1374.25

Sunpharma is currently trading at a spot price of 1379.2. The bid price is 1381.65 and the offer price is 1382.4. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is also 700. The stock has an open interest of 13,081,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Sunpharma Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1382.25, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹1371.6

The current price of Sunpharma stock is 1382.25. It has experienced a 0.78% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 10.65.

31 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.44%
3 Months13.14%
6 Months19.97%
YTD8.92%
1 Year30.43%
31 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1399.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 21544 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 1399.25.

