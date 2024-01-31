Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Surge as Positive Market Sentiment Boosts Trading

Sunpharma Share Price Today : On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1401 and closed at ₹1399.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1409, while the lowest price was ₹1369.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹329,092.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1421 and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. On the BSE, a total of 21,544 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock is ₹1367.75 and the high price is ₹1402.
The current data shows that the stock price of Sunpharma is ₹1398.3. There has been a percent change of 1.95% and a net change of 26.7.
Click here for Sunpharma Dividend
Top active call options for Sunpharma at 31 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹38.05 (+24.96%) & ₹10.55 (+22.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Sunpharma at 31 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1380.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹8.4 (-38.01%) & ₹31.0 (-29.86%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1391.8
|20.2
|1.47
|1421.0
|922.55
|333939.44
|Cipla
|1338.75
|21.8
|1.66
|1424.65
|852.0
|108057.29
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|6032.0
|186.25
|3.19
|5986.2
|4281.35
|100225.74
|Divis Laboratories
|3605.95
|55.85
|1.57
|4072.35
|2730.0
|95726.64
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2506.5
|35.4
|1.43
|2553.0
|1446.15
|84831.35
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1390.35. There has been a 1.37 percent change, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 18.75, which means that the stock has increased by this amount.
The low price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock for the current day is ₹1367.75, while the high price is ₹1390.35.
Sunpharma is currently trading at a spot price of 1379.2. The bid price is 1381.65 and the offer price is 1382.4. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is also 700. The stock has an open interest of 13,081,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Sunpharma stock is ₹1382.25. It has experienced a 0.78% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 10.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.44%
|3 Months
|13.14%
|6 Months
|19.97%
|YTD
|8.92%
|1 Year
|30.43%
On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 21544 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹1399.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!