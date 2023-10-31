Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars as Stock Surges

Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1113 and closed at ₹1111.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1118.7, while the lowest price was ₹1104. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is ₹267,597.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1169.9, and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The BSE volume for Sunpharma shares on the last day was 19,928.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.36%
|3 Months
|1.21%
|6 Months
|12.91%
|YTD
|11.36%
|1 Year
|12.65%
The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is ₹1115.3, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 3.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.36% and the net change is 3.95 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing relatively well.
On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 19928 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1111.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!