Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars as Stock Surges

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Sunpharma stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 1111.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1115.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1113 and closed at 1111.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1118.7, while the lowest price was 1104. The market capitalization of Sunpharma is 267,597.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1169.9, and the 52-week low is 922.55. The BSE volume for Sunpharma shares on the last day was 19,928.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Sunpharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.36%
3 Months1.21%
6 Months12.91%
YTD11.36%
1 Year12.65%
31 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1115.3, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1111.35

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1115.3, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 3.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.36% and the net change is 3.95 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing relatively well.

31 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1111.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 19928 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1111.35.

