Supreme Industries Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -3.5 %. The stock closed at 4060.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3918.2 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries' stock opened at 4061 and closed at 4060.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 4061 and a low of 3911.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 49,771.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4883.75 and 2335.2, respectively. A total of 3652 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4060.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Supreme Industries on the BSE, there were 3652 shares traded with a closing price of 4060.2.

