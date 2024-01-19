Supreme Industries Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries' stock opened at ₹4061 and closed at ₹4060.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹4061 and a low of ₹3911.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹49,771.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4883.75 and ₹2335.2, respectively. A total of 3652 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST
