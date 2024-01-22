Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Supreme Industries was ₹4194.1, while the close price was ₹4112.15. The stock reached a high of ₹4194.1 and a low of ₹4056.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹51635.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4883.75 and the 52-week low is ₹2335.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1161.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Supreme Industries
|4064.9
|-47.25
|-1.15
|4883.75
|2335.2
|51635.15
|Astral
|1823.85
|-24.45
|-1.32
|2057.95
|1297.9
|48990.72
|Finolex Industries
|233.35
|2.05
|0.89
|259.9
|158.0
|14428.36
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|697.0
|2.1
|0.3
|775.75
|532.0
|7706.11
|Tega Industries
|1131.05
|30.85
|2.8
|1226.55
|558.75
|7504.98
Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high for Supreme Industries stock is ₹4194.1 and the low is ₹4056.75.
Supreme Industries share price update :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4064.9, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹4112.15
The current data for Supreme Industries stock shows that the price is ₹4064.9 with a percent change of -1.15. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.15% from its previous value. The net change is -47.25, indicating a decrease of ₹47.25 in the stock price.
Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Supreme Industries
|4064.9
|-47.25
|-1.15
|4883.75
|2335.2
|51635.15
|Astral
|1823.85
|-24.45
|-1.32
|2057.95
|1297.9
|48990.72
|Finolex Industries
|233.35
|2.05
|0.89
|259.9
|158.0
|14428.36
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|697.0
|2.1
|0.3
|775.75
|532.0
|7706.11
|Tega Industries
|1131.05
|30.85
|2.8
|1226.55
|558.75
|7504.98
Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4064.9, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹4112.15
The current data for Supreme Industries stock shows that the price is ₹4064.9 with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -47.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.15% and the actual decrease in value is ₹47.25.
Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Supreme Industries stock is ₹4056.75 and the high price is ₹4194.10.
Supreme Industries Live Updates
SUPREME INDUSTRIES
SUPREME INDUSTRIES
Supreme Industries share price update :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4064.9, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹4112.15
The current price of Supreme Industries stock is ₹4064.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.15, resulting in a net change of -47.25.
Supreme Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.21%
|3 Months
|-20.2%
|6 Months
|18.03%
|YTD
|-9.23%
|1 Year
|70.08%
Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4064.9, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹4112.15
Supreme Industries stock price is currently at ₹4064.9, showing a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -47.25.
Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4112.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Supreme Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1161. The closing price for the shares was ₹4112.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!