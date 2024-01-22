Hello User
Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 4112.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4064.9 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Supreme Industries was 4194.1, while the close price was 4112.15. The stock reached a high of 4194.1 and a low of 4056.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 51635.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4883.75 and the 52-week low is 2335.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1161.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Supreme Industries4064.9-47.25-1.154883.752335.251635.15
Astral1823.85-24.45-1.322057.951297.948990.72
Finolex Industries233.352.050.89259.9158.014428.36
Prince Pipes & Fittings697.02.10.3775.75532.07706.11
Tega Industries1131.0530.852.81226.55558.757504.98
22 Jan 2024, 11:19 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Supreme Industries stock is 4194.1 and the low is 4056.75.

Supreme Industries share price update :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4064.9, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹4112.15

The current data for Supreme Industries stock shows that the price is 4064.9 with a percent change of -1.15. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.15% from its previous value. The net change is -47.25, indicating a decrease of 47.25 in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Supreme Industries Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.21%
3 Months-20.2%
6 Months18.03%
YTD-9.23%
1 Year70.08%
22 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4112.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Supreme Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1161. The closing price for the shares was 4112.15.

