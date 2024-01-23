Hello User
Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 2.2 %. The stock closed at 4064.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4154.3 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Supreme Industries' stock opened at 4088.75 and closed at 4064.9. The stock reached a high of 4175 and a low of 4078.35. The market capitalization of the company is 52963.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 4883.75 and a 52-week low of 2335.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Supreme Industries4162.998.02.414883.752335.252880.02
Astral1827.553.70.22057.951297.949090.11
Finolex Industries227.7-6.75-2.88259.9158.014079.01
Prince Pipes & Fittings687.15-9.7-1.39775.75532.07597.2
Tega Industries1112.35-28.95-2.541226.55558.757380.9
23 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries stock reached a low of 4078.35 and a high of 4237.15.

23 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4154.3, up 2.2% from yesterday's ₹4064.9

The current data for Supreme Industries stock shows that the price is 4154.3. There has been a 2.2% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 89.4. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

Click here for Supreme Industries Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4134.95, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹4064.9

The stock price of Supreme Industries is currently 4134.95, with a percent change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.72% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 70.05, implying that the stock has gained 70.05 in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries stock reached a low of 4,078.35 and a high of 4,237.15 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Supreme Industries Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4064.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Supreme Industries on the BSE had a volume of 913 shares, with a closing price of 4064.9.

