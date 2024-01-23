Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Soars in Trading Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Supreme Industries' stock opened at ₹4088.75 and closed at ₹4064.9. The stock reached a high of ₹4175 and a low of ₹4078.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹52963.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4883.75 and a 52-week low of ₹2335.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 913 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Supreme Industries
|4162.9
|98.0
|2.41
|4883.75
|2335.2
|52880.02
|Astral
|1827.55
|3.7
|0.2
|2057.95
|1297.9
|49090.11
|Finolex Industries
|227.7
|-6.75
|-2.88
|259.9
|158.0
|14079.01
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|687.15
|-9.7
|-1.39
|775.75
|532.0
|7597.2
|Tega Industries
|1112.35
|-28.95
|-2.54
|1226.55
|558.75
|7380.9
Supreme Industries stock reached a low of ₹4078.35 and a high of ₹4237.15.
The current data for Supreme Industries stock shows that the price is ₹4154.3. There has been a 2.2% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 89.4. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.
The stock price of Supreme Industries is currently ₹4134.95, with a percent change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.72% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is ₹70.05, implying that the stock has gained ₹70.05 in value.
