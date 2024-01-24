Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 4064.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4126 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Supreme Industries stock opened at 4088.75 and closed at 4064.9. The highest price reached during the day was 4237.15, while the lowest price was 4078.35. The market capitalization of the company is 52411.29 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 4883.75 and the 52-week low is 2335.2. The stock had a trading volume of 4900 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4126, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹4064.9

The current data of Supreme Industries stock shows that the stock is priced at 4126. There has been a 1.5% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 61.1.

24 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4064.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Supreme Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4900. The closing price of the stock was 4064.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.