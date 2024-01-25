Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 4159.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4104 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the Supreme Industries stock opened at 4155.1 and closed at 4159.9. The stock reached a high of 4155.1 and a low of 4053.6 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 52,131.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4883.75, while the 52-week low is 2335.2. On the BSE, a total of 1770 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4104, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹4159.9

The current data of Supreme Industries stock shows that the price is 4104, with a percent change of -1.34% and a net change of -55.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.34% and has decreased by 55.9 points.

25 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4159.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Supreme Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,770 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4,159.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.