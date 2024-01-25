Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Plummets in Trading

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the Supreme Industries stock opened at ₹4155.1 and closed at ₹4159.9. The stock reached a high of ₹4155.1 and a low of ₹4053.6 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹52,131.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4883.75, while the 52-week low is ₹2335.2. On the BSE, a total of 1770 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Supreme Industries stock shows that the price is ₹4104, with a percent change of -1.34% and a net change of -55.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.34% and has decreased by 55.9 points.
On the last day of trading for Supreme Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,770 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,159.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!