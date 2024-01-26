Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Supreme Industries opened at ₹4105 and closed at ₹4109.6. The stock reached a high of ₹4105 and a low of ₹3985 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹51,026.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4883.75 and the 52-week low is ₹2335.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 4772 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.