Supreme Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Supreme Industries had an open price of ₹4105 and a close price of ₹4109.6. The stock had a high of ₹4105 and a low of ₹3985. The market capitalization of the company is ₹51026.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4883.75 and the 52-week low is ₹2335.2. The stock had a trading volume of 4772 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.