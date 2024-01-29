Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Supreme Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -2.25 %. The stock closed at 4109.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4017 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Supreme Industries had an open price of 4105 and a close price of 4109.6. The stock had a high of 4105 and a low of 3985. The market capitalization of the company is 51026.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4883.75 and the 52-week low is 2335.2. The stock had a trading volume of 4772 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4109.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Supreme Industries had a total volume of 4,772 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4,109.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!