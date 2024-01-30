Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Shares Soar: Positive Trading Day

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Supreme Industries was ₹4025.15 and the close price was ₹4017. The stock reached a high of ₹4177.3 and a low of ₹4006. The market capitalization of the company is ₹52936.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4883.75, while the 52-week low is ₹2335.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6376 shares.
The stock of Supreme Industries reached a low of ₹4145.3 and a high of ₹4198.15 during the current day's trading session.
Supreme Industries stock is currently priced at ₹4167.35 with a percent change of 3.74 and a net change of 150.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percentage change and a substantial net gain.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.09%
|3 Months
|-17.85%
|6 Months
|17.42%
|YTD
|-8.25%
|1 Year
|64.18%
The current stock price of Supreme Industries is ₹4167.35, which represents a 3.74% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹150.35.
On the last day of trading, Supreme Industries had a volume of 6,376 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,017.
