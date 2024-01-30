Hello User
Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Shares Soar: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.74 %. The stock closed at 4017 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4167.35 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Supreme Industries was 4025.15 and the close price was 4017. The stock reached a high of 4177.3 and a low of 4006. The market capitalization of the company is 52936.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4883.75, while the 52-week low is 2335.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6376 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Supreme Industries reached a low of 4145.3 and a high of 4198.15 during the current day's trading session.

30 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Supreme Industries share price update :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4167.35, up 3.74% from yesterday's ₹4017

Supreme Industries stock is currently priced at 4167.35 with a percent change of 3.74 and a net change of 150.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percentage change and a substantial net gain.

30 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Supreme Industries Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.09%
3 Months-17.85%
6 Months17.42%
YTD-8.25%
1 Year64.18%
30 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4167.35, up 3.74% from yesterday's ₹4017

The current stock price of Supreme Industries is 4167.35, which represents a 3.74% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 150.35.

30 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4017 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Supreme Industries had a volume of 6,376 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 4,017.

