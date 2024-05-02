Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries closed today at ₹4809.6, down -5.28% from yesterday's ₹5077.6

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries had a stable performance on the last day with an open price of ₹4953.7, closing slightly higher at ₹4953.8. The stock experienced a high of ₹5124.65 and a low of ₹4859.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹64086.33 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5000 and the low was ₹2709.55. The BSE volume for the day was 25359 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Supreme Industries stock reached a high of ₹4991.25 and a low of ₹4790.15 on the current day.
Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed today at ₹4809.6, down -5.28% from yesterday's ₹5077.6
Supreme Industries share price closed the day at ₹4809.6 - a 5.28% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4942.28 , 5070.57 , 5141.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4743.43 , 4672.87 , 4544.58.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Supreme Industries Live Updates
Supreme Industries share price update :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4812.55, down -5.22% from yesterday's ₹5077.6
The current market price of Supreme Industries has broken the first support of ₹4903.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4743.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹4743.9 then there can be further negative price movement.
Supreme Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4511.06
|10 Days
|4315.53
|20 Days
|4248.37
|50 Days
|4075.27
|100 Days
|4209.02
|300 Days
|4144.82
Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 9.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4825, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹5077.6
The current market price of Supreme Industries has broken the first support of ₹4903.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4743.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹4743.9 then there can be further negative price movement.
Supreme Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Supreme Industries stock reached a high of ₹4991.25 and a low of ₹4799.5 on the current day.
Supreme Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Supreme Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4511.06
|10 Days
|4315.53
|20 Days
|4248.37
|50 Days
|4075.27
|100 Days
|4209.02
|300 Days
|4144.82
Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4818.9, down -5.09% from yesterday's ₹5077.6
The current market price of Supreme Industries has broken the first support of ₹4903.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4743.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹4743.9 then there can be further negative price movement.
Supreme Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 4888.22 and 4783.22 levels over the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 4783.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 4888.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4805, down -5.37% from yesterday's ₹5077.6
The current market price of Supreme Industries has broken the first support of ₹4903.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4743.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹4743.9 then there can be further negative price movement.
Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Supreme Industries' stock price dropped by 5.28% to reach ₹4809.5, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Prince Pipes & Fittings and Time Technoplast are declining, whereas Finolex Industries and PG Electroplast are seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.36% and 0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|4809.5
|-268.1
|-5.28
|5124.65
|2709.55
|61093.57
|Finolex Industries
|268.7
|2.45
|0.92
|279.5
|163.0
|16614.09
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|636.8
|-2.65
|-0.41
|775.75
|505.15
|7040.53
|Time Technoplast
|275.35
|-1.1
|-0.4
|282.8
|79.74
|6226.95
|PG Electroplast
|2231.3
|125.4
|5.95
|2570.0
|1370.0
|5074.56
Supreme Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -39.16% lower than yesterday
The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 10 AM is 39.16% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹4822.55, down by 5.02%. Volume traded is a key indicator to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries touched a high of 4907.65 & a low of 4802.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4888.22
|Support 1
|4783.22
|Resistance 2
|4950.43
|Support 2
|4740.43
|Resistance 3
|4993.22
|Support 3
|4678.22
Supreme Industries Live Updates
Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Supreme Industries dropped by 4.82% to reach ₹4832.8, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. While Time Technoplast is experiencing a decline, Finolex Industries, Prince Pipes & Fittings, and PG Electroplast are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|4832.8
|-244.8
|-4.82
|5124.65
|2709.55
|61389.55
|Finolex Industries
|267.85
|1.6
|0.6
|279.5
|163.0
|16561.54
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|641.85
|2.4
|0.38
|775.75
|505.15
|7096.36
|Time Technoplast
|275.0
|-1.45
|-0.52
|282.8
|79.74
|6219.04
|PG Electroplast
|2177.1
|71.2
|3.38
|2570.0
|1370.0
|4951.3
Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4880, down -3.89% from yesterday's ₹5077.6
The current market price of Supreme Industries has broken the first support of ₹4903.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4743.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹4743.9 then there can be further negative price movement.
Supreme Industries share price live: Price Analysis
Supreme Industries stock price has decreased by -2.19% and is currently trading at ₹4966.60. Over the past year, Supreme Industries shares have gained 85.98%, reaching ₹4966.60. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|20.94%
|3 Months
|14.83%
|6 Months
|16.93%
|YTD
|11.43%
|1 Year
|85.98%
Supreme Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5173.05
|Support 1
|4903.0
|Resistance 2
|5284.0
|Support 2
|4743.9
|Resistance 3
|5443.1
|Support 3
|4632.95
Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 13.78% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Supreme Industries share price Today : Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 925 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 350 k
The trading volume yesterday was 164.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 900 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4953.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹5124.65 & ₹4859.6 yesterday to end at ₹4953.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!