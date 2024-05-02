Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 15:46:32
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,575.80 -2.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.35 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.45 3.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.35 1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.99%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries closed today at 4809.6, down -5.28% from yesterday's 5077.6
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries closed today at ₹4809.6, down -5.28% from yesterday's ₹5077.6

25 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -5.28 %. The stock closed at 5077.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4809.6 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries had a stable performance on the last day with an open price of 4953.7, closing slightly higher at 4953.8. The stock experienced a high of 5124.65 and a low of 4859.6. The market capitalization stood at 64086.33 crore. The 52-week high was 5000 and the low was 2709.55. The BSE volume for the day was 25359 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:36:32 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries stock reached a high of 4991.25 and a low of 4790.15 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:50:13 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed today at ₹4809.6, down -5.28% from yesterday's ₹5077.6

Supreme Industries share price closed the day at 4809.6 - a 5.28% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4942.28 , 5070.57 , 5141.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4743.43 , 4672.87 , 4544.58.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:33:17 PM IST

Supreme Industries Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:14:30 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price update :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4812.55, down -5.22% from yesterday's ₹5077.6

The current market price of Supreme Industries has broken the first support of 4903.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4743.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of 4743.9 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 03:00:35 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4511.06
10 Days4315.53
20 Days4248.37
50 Days4075.27
100 Days4209.02
300 Days4144.82
02 May 2024, 02:56:40 PM IST

Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:33:01 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:15:34 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 9.59% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8544
    Buy5677
    Hold5444
    Sell3555
    Strong Sell1222
02 May 2024, 02:06:39 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4825, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹5077.6

The current market price of Supreme Industries has broken the first support of 4903.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4743.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of 4743.9 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 01:38:27 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:05:50 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries stock reached a high of 4991.25 and a low of 4799.5 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:38:28 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:22:46 PM IST

Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:21:10 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4511.06
10 Days4315.53
20 Days4248.37
50 Days4075.27
100 Days4209.02
300 Days4144.82
02 May 2024, 12:17:14 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4818.9, down -5.09% from yesterday's ₹5077.6

The current market price of Supreme Industries has broken the first support of 4903.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4743.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of 4743.9 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:33:48 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 4888.22 and 4783.22 levels over the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 4783.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 4888.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:25:06 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4805, down -5.37% from yesterday's ₹5077.6

The current market price of Supreme Industries has broken the first support of 4903.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4743.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of 4743.9 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:10:02 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Supreme Industries' stock price dropped by 5.28% to reach 4809.5, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Prince Pipes & Fittings and Time Technoplast are declining, whereas Finolex Industries and PG Electroplast are seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.36% and 0.22% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries4809.5-268.1-5.285124.652709.5561093.57
Finolex Industries268.72.450.92279.5163.016614.09
Prince Pipes & Fittings636.8-2.65-0.41775.75505.157040.53
Time Technoplast275.35-1.1-0.4282.879.746226.95
PG Electroplast2231.3125.45.952570.01370.05074.56
02 May 2024, 10:52:50 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -39.16% lower than yesterday

The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 10 AM is 39.16% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 4822.55, down by 5.02%. Volume traded is a key indicator to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:35:45 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries touched a high of 4907.65 & a low of 4802.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14888.22Support 14783.22
Resistance 24950.43Support 24740.43
Resistance 34993.22Support 34678.22
02 May 2024, 10:13:17 AM IST

Supreme Industries Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:50:50 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Supreme Industries dropped by 4.82% to reach 4832.8, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. While Time Technoplast is experiencing a decline, Finolex Industries, Prince Pipes & Fittings, and PG Electroplast are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries4832.8-244.8-4.825124.652709.5561389.55
Finolex Industries267.851.60.6279.5163.016561.54
Prince Pipes & Fittings641.852.40.38775.75505.157096.36
Time Technoplast275.0-1.45-0.52282.879.746219.04
PG Electroplast2177.171.23.382570.01370.04951.3
02 May 2024, 09:40:59 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4880, down -3.89% from yesterday's ₹5077.6

The current market price of Supreme Industries has broken the first support of 4903.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4743.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of 4743.9 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 09:16:30 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Supreme Industries stock price has decreased by -2.19% and is currently trading at 4966.60. Over the past year, Supreme Industries shares have gained 85.98%, reaching 4966.60. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week20.94%
3 Months14.83%
6 Months16.93%
YTD11.43%
1 Year85.98%
02 May 2024, 08:46:08 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15173.05Support 14903.0
Resistance 25284.0Support 24743.9
Resistance 35443.1Support 34632.95
02 May 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 13.78% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8544
    Buy5677
    Hold5444
    Sell3555
    Strong Sell1222
02 May 2024, 08:18:16 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 925 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 350 k

The trading volume yesterday was 164.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 900 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

02 May 2024, 08:03:44 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4953.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 5124.65 & 4859.6 yesterday to end at 4953.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue