Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries closed today at 4975.8, up 3.46% from yesterday's 4809.6
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries closed today at ₹4975.8, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹4809.6

37 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 3.46 %. The stock closed at 4809.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4975.8 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries had a strong performance on the last day with an open price of 4940.4 and a close price of 5077.6. The stock reached a high of 4991.25 and a low of 4790.15. The market capitalization stood at 61094.84 crore. The 52-week high was 5124.65 and the 52-week low was 2709.55. The BSE volume for the day was 17882 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:30:04 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries stock's high price today was 5148.95 and the low price was 4809.6.

03 May 2024, 03:49:40 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries closed today at ₹4975.8, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹4809.6

Supreme Industries share price closed the day at 4975.8 - a 3.46% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5125.83 , 5310.92 , 5472.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4778.83 , 4616.92 , 4431.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:48:25 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 980.73% higher than yesterday

The volume of shares traded for Supreme Industries by 3 PM has increased by 980.73% compared to yesterday, with the price at 4910, up by 2.09%. The volume traded, along with the price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:31:08 PM IST

Supreme Industries Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:13:06 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4954.75, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹4809.6

The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 4942.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5070.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5070.57 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 02:59:57 PM IST

Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:55:35 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4511.06
10 Days4315.53
20 Days4248.37
50 Days4075.27
100 Days4209.02
300 Days4149.61
03 May 2024, 02:53:00 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1496.56% higher than yesterday

The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 2 PM has increased by 1496.56% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 4977, up by 3.48%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:38:32 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 5168.0 and 5015.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 5015.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5168.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15134.0Support 14962.05
Resistance 25227.45Support 24883.55
Resistance 35305.95Support 34790.1
03 May 2024, 02:10:37 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 13.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8544
    Buy5677
    Hold5444
    Sell3555
    Strong Sell1222
03 May 2024, 02:02:20 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5037, up 4.73% from yesterday's ₹4809.6

The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 4942.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5070.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5070.57 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:45:48 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1473.50% higher than yesterday

During the first half of the day, Supreme Industries saw a significant increase in trading volume, up by 1473.50% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock also rose to 5120, a gain of 6.45%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may suggest further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:34:26 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5124.0 and a low of 4971.3 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock exceeded all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should consider assessing potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15168.0Support 15015.3
Resistance 25222.35Support 24916.95
Resistance 35320.7Support 34862.6
03 May 2024, 01:01:25 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries stock reached a high of 4995.85 and a low of 4809.6 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:45:11 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 683.49% higher than yesterday

The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 12 AM has increased by 683.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 4971.3, showing a 3.36% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:35:50 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 4997.6 and 4946.85 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 4946.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4997.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14981.88Support 14961.98
Resistance 24992.17Support 24952.37
Resistance 35001.78Support 34942.08
03 May 2024, 12:22:44 PM IST

Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:22:15 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4511.06
10 Days4315.53
20 Days4248.37
50 Days4075.27
100 Days4209.02
300 Days4149.61
03 May 2024, 12:10:49 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4969.5, up 3.32% from yesterday's ₹4809.6

The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 4942.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5070.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5070.57 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:45:46 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 377.23% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Supreme Industries until 11 AM has increased by 377.23% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 4973.95, showing a 3.42% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:40:47 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 5000.98 and 4895.13 in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4895.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5000.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14997.6Support 14946.85
Resistance 25015.2Support 24913.7
Resistance 35048.35Support 34896.1
03 May 2024, 11:26:39 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price update :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4966.6, up 3.26% from yesterday's ₹4809.6

The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 4942.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5070.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5070.57 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:15:11 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Supreme Industries saw a 3.27% increase in its share price, reaching 4967. Meanwhile, its industry peers Astral, Tega Industries, and Prince Pipes & Fittings are experiencing a decline, while Finolex Industries are showing an upward trend. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.19% and -0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries4967.0157.43.275124.652709.5563094.25
Astral2058.9-3.75-0.182150.01450.055304.44
Finolex Industries272.854.351.62279.5163.016870.7
Tega Industries1554.25-31.0-1.961609.0651.010313.09
Prince Pipes & Fittings634.2-1.05-0.17775.75505.157011.78
03 May 2024, 11:06:05 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 12.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8544
    Buy5677
    Hold5444
    Sell3555
    Strong Sell1222
03 May 2024, 10:45:49 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 1.95% higher than yesterday

The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 10 AM is 1.95% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 4964, up by 3.21%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in studying market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:35:45 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries touched a high of 4965.7 & a low of 4859.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15000.98Support 14895.13
Resistance 25036.27Support 24824.57
Resistance 35106.83Support 34789.28
03 May 2024, 10:14:54 AM IST

Supreme Industries Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:53:35 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 2.22% to reach 4916.15, outperforming its peers. While Tega Industries experienced a decline, Astral, Finolex Industries, and Prince Pipes & Fittings saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both increased by 0.51%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries4916.15106.552.225124.652709.5562448.31
Astral2070.557.90.382150.01450.055617.37
Finolex Industries270.62.10.78279.5163.016731.57
Tega Industries1574.15-11.1-0.71609.0651.010445.13
Prince Pipes & Fittings638.052.80.44775.75505.157054.35
03 May 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4893.1, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹4809.6

Supreme Industries share price is at 4893.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4743.43 and 4942.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4743.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4942.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:15:50 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Supreme Industries' stock price increased by 0.12% today, reaching 4815.25. Over the past year, Supreme Industries' shares have surged by 74.46% to 4815.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.21%
3 Months13.52%
6 Months6.61%
YTD5.92%
1 Year74.46%
03 May 2024, 08:45:02 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14942.28Support 14743.43
Resistance 25070.57Support 24672.87
Resistance 35141.13Support 34544.58
03 May 2024, 08:34:23 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 9.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8544
    Buy5677
    Hold5444
    Sell3555
    Strong Sell1222
03 May 2024, 08:19:52 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 420 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 368 k

The trading volume yesterday was 14.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 402 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

03 May 2024, 08:02:21 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹5077.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4991.25 & 4790.15 yesterday to end at 5077.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue