Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries closed today at 4975.8, up 3.46% from yesterday's 4809.6

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries had a strong performance on the last day with an open price of ₹4940.4 and a close price of ₹5077.6. The stock reached a high of ₹4991.25 and a low of ₹4790.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹61094.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5124.65 and the 52-week low was ₹2709.55. The BSE volume for the day was 17882 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Supreme Industries stock's high price today was ₹5148.95 and the low price was ₹4809.6.
Supreme Industries share price closed the day at ₹4975.8 - a 3.46% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5125.83 , 5310.92 , 5472.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4778.83 , 4616.92 , 4431.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of shares traded for Supreme Industries by 3 PM has increased by 980.73% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹4910, up by 2.09%. The volume traded, along with the price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4942.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5070.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5070.57 then there can be further positive price movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4511.06
|10 Days
|4315.53
|20 Days
|4248.37
|50 Days
|4075.27
|100 Days
|4209.02
|300 Days
|4149.61
The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 2 PM has increased by 1496.56% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹4977, up by 3.48%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 5168.0 and 5015.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 5015.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5168.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5134.0
|Support 1
|4962.05
|Resistance 2
|5227.45
|Support 2
|4883.55
|Resistance 3
|5305.95
|Support 3
|4790.1
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 13.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4942.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5070.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5070.57 then there can be further positive price movement.
During the first half of the day, Supreme Industries saw a significant increase in trading volume, up by 1473.50% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock also rose to ₹5120, a gain of 6.45%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may suggest further price declines.
Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5124.0 and a low of 4971.3 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock exceeded all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should consider assessing potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5168.0
|Support 1
|5015.3
|Resistance 2
|5222.35
|Support 2
|4916.95
|Resistance 3
|5320.7
|Support 3
|4862.6
Supreme Industries stock reached a high of ₹4995.85 and a low of ₹4809.6 on the current day.
The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 12 AM has increased by 683.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹4971.3, showing a 3.36% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 4997.6 and 4946.85 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 4946.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4997.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4981.88
|Support 1
|4961.98
|Resistance 2
|4992.17
|Support 2
|4952.37
|Resistance 3
|5001.78
|Support 3
|4942.08
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4511.06
|10 Days
|4315.53
|20 Days
|4248.37
|50 Days
|4075.27
|100 Days
|4209.02
|300 Days
|4149.61
The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4942.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5070.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5070.57 then there can be further positive price movement.
The trading volume of Supreme Industries until 11 AM has increased by 377.23% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹4973.95, showing a 3.42% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 5000.98 and 4895.13 in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4895.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5000.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4997.6
|Support 1
|4946.85
|Resistance 2
|5015.2
|Support 2
|4913.7
|Resistance 3
|5048.35
|Support 3
|4896.1
The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4942.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5070.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5070.57 then there can be further positive price movement.
Today, Supreme Industries saw a 3.27% increase in its share price, reaching ₹4967. Meanwhile, its industry peers Astral, Tega Industries, and Prince Pipes & Fittings are experiencing a decline, while Finolex Industries are showing an upward trend. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.19% and -0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|4967.0
|157.4
|3.27
|5124.65
|2709.55
|63094.25
|Astral
|2058.9
|-3.75
|-0.18
|2150.0
|1450.0
|55304.44
|Finolex Industries
|272.85
|4.35
|1.62
|279.5
|163.0
|16870.7
|Tega Industries
|1554.25
|-31.0
|-1.96
|1609.0
|651.0
|10313.09
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|634.2
|-1.05
|-0.17
|775.75
|505.15
|7011.78
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 12.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 10 AM is 1.95% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹4964, up by 3.21%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in studying market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Supreme Industries touched a high of 4965.7 & a low of 4859.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5000.98
|Support 1
|4895.13
|Resistance 2
|5036.27
|Support 2
|4824.57
|Resistance 3
|5106.83
|Support 3
|4789.28
Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 2.22% to reach ₹4916.15, outperforming its peers. While Tega Industries experienced a decline, Astral, Finolex Industries, and Prince Pipes & Fittings saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both increased by 0.51%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|4916.15
|106.55
|2.22
|5124.65
|2709.55
|62448.31
|Astral
|2070.55
|7.9
|0.38
|2150.0
|1450.0
|55617.37
|Finolex Industries
|270.6
|2.1
|0.78
|279.5
|163.0
|16731.57
|Tega Industries
|1574.15
|-11.1
|-0.7
|1609.0
|651.0
|10445.13
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|638.05
|2.8
|0.44
|775.75
|505.15
|7054.35
Supreme Industries share price is at ₹4893.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4743.43 and ₹4942.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4743.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4942.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries' stock price increased by 0.12% today, reaching ₹4815.25. Over the past year, Supreme Industries' shares have surged by 74.46% to ₹4815.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.21%
|3 Months
|13.52%
|6 Months
|6.61%
|YTD
|5.92%
|1 Year
|74.46%
The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4942.28
|Support 1
|4743.43
|Resistance 2
|5070.57
|Support 2
|4672.87
|Resistance 3
|5141.13
|Support 3
|4544.58
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 9.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 14.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 402 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹4991.25 & ₹4790.15 yesterday to end at ₹5077.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!