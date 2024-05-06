Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

25 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 4975.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5091.85 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries' stock opened at 4819.9 and closed at 4809.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 5148.95, while the low was 4809.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at 63,206.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5148.95 and 2709.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23622 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:46:33 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 5.29% higher than yesterday

The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 1 PM is 5.29% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 5158.05, up by 3.66%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:33:45 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5198.7 and a trough of 5091.9 in the last trading hour. The stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 5151.4 and 5206.6 in the previous hour, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15226.8Support 15120.0
Resistance 25266.15Support 25052.55
Resistance 35333.6Support 35013.2
06 May 2024, 01:05:05 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries stock reached a low of 4926.35 and a high of 5170.65 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:47:13 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 23.84% higher than yesterday

The trading volume for Supreme Industries until 12 AM is 23.84% higher than yesterday, with the price at 5117.6, up by 2.85%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:38:21 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 5131.22 and 5057.57 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 5057.57 and selling near the hourly resistance of 5131.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15151.4Support 15060.25
Resistance 25206.6Support 25024.3
Resistance 35242.55Support 34969.1
06 May 2024, 12:24:56 PM IST

Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:24:26 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4813.07
10 Days4467.44
20 Days4331.97
50 Days4111.22
100 Days4217.65
300 Days4162.13
06 May 2024, 12:15:57 PM IST

Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5091.85, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹4975.8

Supreme Industries share price is at 5091.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4778.83 and 5125.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4778.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5125.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:45:08 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 1.75% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Supreme Industries by 11 AM has increased by 1.75% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 5132.55, up by 3.15%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signify a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:35:05 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5110.5 and a low of 5036.85 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance of 5073.58 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15131.22Support 15057.57
Resistance 25157.68Support 25010.38
Resistance 35204.87Support 34983.92
06 May 2024, 11:20:54 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price update :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5078.25, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹4975.8

Supreme Industries share price is at 5078.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4778.83 and 5125.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4778.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5125.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:15:38 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 1.67% to reach 5059.05, outperforming its peers. While Prince Pipes & Fittings saw a decline, Astral, Finolex Industries, and Tega Industries experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight increases of 0.2% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries5059.0583.251.675148.952709.5564263.53
Astral2078.49.150.442150.01450.055828.23
Finolex Industries273.02.10.78279.5163.016879.97
Tega Industries1570.4532.252.11795.7651.010420.58
Prince Pipes & Fittings623.8-7.05-1.12775.75505.156896.8
06 May 2024, 11:00:37 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 14.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8544
    Buy5677
    Hold5444
    Sell3555
    Strong Sell1222
06 May 2024, 10:47:50 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 15.89% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Supreme Industries until 10 AM has increased by 15.89% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 5072.4, a 1.94% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:36:52 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries touched a high of 5040.1 & a low of 4926.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15073.58Support 14959.83
Resistance 25113.72Support 24886.22
Resistance 35187.33Support 34846.08
06 May 2024, 10:13:50 AM IST

Supreme Industries Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:55:38 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Supreme Industries' stock price dropped by 0.12% to reach 4969.7, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Finolex Industries and Prince Pipes & Fittings are experiencing declines, whereas Astral and Tega Industries are seeing gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and up by 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries4969.7-6.1-0.125148.952709.5563128.54
Astral2093.9524.71.192150.01450.056245.92
Finolex Industries270.5-0.4-0.15279.5163.016725.39
Tega Industries1566.2528.051.821795.7651.010392.71
Prince Pipes & Fittings624.05-6.8-1.08775.75505.156899.56
06 May 2024, 09:32:12 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4991, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹4975.8

Supreme Industries share price is at 4991 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4778.83 and 5125.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4778.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5125.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:20:05 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Supreme Industries has increased by 0.62% and is currently trading at 5006.65. Over the past year, Supreme Industries shares have surged by 76.71% to reach 5006.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.2%
3 Months16.91%
6 Months13.2%
YTD9.13%
1 Year76.71%
06 May 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15125.83Support 14778.83
Resistance 25310.92Support 24616.92
Resistance 35472.83Support 34431.83
06 May 2024, 08:35:34 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 12.58% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8544
    Buy5677
    Hold5444
    Sell3555
    Strong Sell1222
06 May 2024, 08:15:35 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Today : Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 967 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 418 k

The trading volume yesterday was 131.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 943 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

06 May 2024, 08:01:42 AM IST

Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4809.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 5148.95 & 4809.6 yesterday to end at 4809.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

