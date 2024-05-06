Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries' stock opened at ₹4819.9 and closed at ₹4809.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹5148.95, while the low was ₹4809.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹63,206.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5148.95 and ₹2709.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23622 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 5.29% higher than yesterday
The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 1 PM is 5.29% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹5158.05, up by 3.66%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5198.7 and a trough of 5091.9 in the last trading hour. The stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 5151.4 and 5206.6 in the previous hour, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5226.8
|Support 1
|5120.0
|Resistance 2
|5266.15
|Support 2
|5052.55
|Resistance 3
|5333.6
|Support 3
|5013.2
Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Supreme Industries stock reached a low of ₹4926.35 and a high of ₹5170.65 on the current day.
Supreme Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 23.84% higher than yesterday
The trading volume for Supreme Industries until 12 AM is 23.84% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹5117.6, up by 2.85%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 5131.22 and 5057.57 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 5057.57 and selling near the hourly resistance of 5131.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5151.4
|Support 1
|5060.25
|Resistance 2
|5206.6
|Support 2
|5024.3
|Resistance 3
|5242.55
|Support 3
|4969.1
Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Supreme Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4813.07
|10 Days
|4467.44
|20 Days
|4331.97
|50 Days
|4111.22
|100 Days
|4217.65
|300 Days
|4162.13
Supreme Industries share price NSE Live :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5091.85, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹4975.8
Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5091.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4778.83 and ₹5125.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4778.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5125.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 1.75% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Supreme Industries by 11 AM has increased by 1.75% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹5132.55, up by 3.15%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signify a potential further decline in prices.
Supreme Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5110.5 and a low of 5036.85 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance of 5073.58 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5131.22
|Support 1
|5057.57
|Resistance 2
|5157.68
|Support 2
|5010.38
|Resistance 3
|5204.87
|Support 3
|4983.92
Supreme Industries share price update :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5078.25, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹4975.8
Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5078.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4778.83 and ₹5125.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4778.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5125.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 1.67% to reach ₹5059.05, outperforming its peers. While Prince Pipes & Fittings saw a decline, Astral, Finolex Industries, and Tega Industries experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight increases of 0.2% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5059.05
|83.25
|1.67
|5148.95
|2709.55
|64263.53
|Astral
|2078.4
|9.15
|0.44
|2150.0
|1450.0
|55828.23
|Finolex Industries
|273.0
|2.1
|0.78
|279.5
|163.0
|16879.97
|Tega Industries
|1570.45
|32.25
|2.1
|1795.7
|651.0
|10420.58
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|623.8
|-7.05
|-1.12
|775.75
|505.15
|6896.8
Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 14.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Supreme Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 15.89% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Supreme Industries until 10 AM has increased by 15.89% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹5072.4, a 1.94% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Supreme Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries touched a high of 5040.1 & a low of 4926.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5073.58
|Support 1
|4959.83
|Resistance 2
|5113.72
|Support 2
|4886.22
|Resistance 3
|5187.33
|Support 3
|4846.08
Supreme Industries Live Updates
SUPREME INDUSTRIES
SUPREME INDUSTRIES
Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Supreme Industries' stock price dropped by 0.12% to reach ₹4969.7, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Finolex Industries and Prince Pipes & Fittings are experiencing declines, whereas Astral and Tega Industries are seeing gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and up by 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|4969.7
|-6.1
|-0.12
|5148.95
|2709.55
|63128.54
|Astral
|2093.95
|24.7
|1.19
|2150.0
|1450.0
|56245.92
|Finolex Industries
|270.5
|-0.4
|-0.15
|279.5
|163.0
|16725.39
|Tega Industries
|1566.25
|28.05
|1.82
|1795.7
|651.0
|10392.71
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|624.05
|-6.8
|-1.08
|775.75
|505.15
|6899.56
Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹4991, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹4975.8
Supreme Industries share price is at ₹4991 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4778.83 and ₹5125.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4778.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5125.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Supreme Industries has increased by 0.62% and is currently trading at ₹5006.65. Over the past year, Supreme Industries shares have surged by 76.71% to reach ₹5006.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.2%
|3 Months
|16.91%
|6 Months
|13.2%
|YTD
|9.13%
|1 Year
|76.71%
Supreme Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5125.83
|Support 1
|4778.83
|Resistance 2
|5310.92
|Support 2
|4616.92
|Resistance 3
|5472.83
|Support 3
|4431.83
Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 12.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Supreme Industries share price Today : Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 967 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 418 k
The trading volume yesterday was 131.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 943 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4809.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹5148.95 & ₹4809.6 yesterday to end at ₹4809.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!