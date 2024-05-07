Hello User
Supreme Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 5.89 %. The stock closed at 4975.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5268.65 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries had a stable trading day with an open and close price of 4975.8. The stock reached a high of 5300 and a low of 4926.35. The market capitalization stood at 66926.01 cr. The 52-week high was at 5148.95 and the low at 2709.55. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 27521 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:38 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 17.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8844
    Buy5577
    Hold5544
    Sell3355
    Strong Sell1122
07 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Today : Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 824 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 455 k

The trading volume yesterday was 81.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 796 k & BSE volume was 27 k.

07 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹4975.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 5300 & 4926.35 yesterday to end at 4975.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

