Supreme Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries had a stable trading day with an open and close price of ₹4975.8. The stock reached a high of ₹5300 and a low of ₹4926.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹66926.01 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹5148.95 and the low at ₹2709.55. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 27521 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 17.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 81.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 796 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹5300 & ₹4926.35 yesterday to end at ₹4975.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
