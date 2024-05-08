Supreme Industries Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries' stock opened at ₹5284.65 and closed at ₹5268.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹5539.15, while the low was ₹5211.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹66308.03 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5300 and the 52-week low was ₹2714.6. The BSE volume for the day was 18683 shares.
The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5449.78
|Support 1
|5137.33
|Resistance 2
|5650.12
|Support 2
|5025.22
|Resistance 3
|5762.23
|Support 3
|4824.88
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 16.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 61.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 783 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹5539.15 & ₹5211.5 yesterday to end at ₹5268.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
