Supreme Industries Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 5268.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5220 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries' stock opened at 5284.65 and closed at 5268.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 5539.15, while the low was 5211.5. The market capitalization stood at 66308.03 crore. The 52-week high was 5300 and the 52-week low was 2714.6. The BSE volume for the day was 18683 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Supreme Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15449.78Support 15137.33
Resistance 25650.12Support 25025.22
Resistance 35762.23Support 34824.88
08 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 16.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8844
    Buy5577
    Hold5544
    Sell3355
    Strong Sell1122
08 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Today : Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 801 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 495 k

The trading volume yesterday was 61.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 783 k & BSE volume was 18 k.

08 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹5268.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 5539.15 & 5211.5 yesterday to end at 5268.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

