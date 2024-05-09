Supreme Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries opened at ₹5200 and closed at ₹5242.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5389 and a low of ₹4975. The market capitalization of Supreme Industries is ₹68165.16 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5539.15 and a 52-week low of ₹2714.6. The BSE volume for the day was 12194 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 18.94% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 11.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 440 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹5389 & ₹4975 yesterday to end at ₹5242.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!