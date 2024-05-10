Supreme Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Supreme Industries opened at ₹5555 and closed at ₹5333.6. The stock reached a high of ₹5555 and a low of ₹5240. The market capitalization stood at ₹67901.58 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹5539.15 and the low at ₹2714.6. The BSE volume for the day was 14885 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5497.2
|Support 1
|5264.5
|Resistance 2
|5601.9
|Support 2
|5136.5
|Resistance 3
|5729.9
|Support 3
|5031.8
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 18.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 40.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 293 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹5555 & ₹5240 yesterday to end at ₹5333.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
