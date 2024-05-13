Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Drops in Trading Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries opened at ₹5402.55 and closed at ₹5371.35 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹5402.55 and a low of ₹5189. The market capitalization stood at ₹66901.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5555 and the 52-week low was ₹2714.6. The BSE volume for Supreme Industries was 5641 shares.
Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5257.25, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹5274.5
Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5257.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5175.25 and ₹5383.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5175.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5383.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Supreme Industries has dropped by -1.12% and is currently trading at ₹5215.55 today. Over the past year, the price of Supreme Industries shares has increased by 90.30% to ₹5215.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.44%
|3 Months
|28.25%
|6 Months
|24.23%
|YTD
|16.16%
|1 Year
|90.3%
Supreme Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5383.3
|Support 1
|5175.25
|Resistance 2
|5492.2
|Support 2
|5076.1
|Resistance 3
|5591.35
|Support 3
|4967.2
Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 17.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Supreme Industries share price Today : Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 233 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 530 k
The trading volume yesterday was 56.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 227 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹5371.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹5402.55 & ₹5189 yesterday to end at ₹5371.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
