Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Drops in Trading Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries opened at ₹5402.55 and closed at ₹5371.35 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹5402.55 and a low of ₹5189. The market capitalization stood at ₹66901.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5555 and the 52-week low was ₹2714.6. The BSE volume for Supreme Industries was 5641 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5257.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5175.25 and ₹5383.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5175.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5383.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Supreme Industries has dropped by -1.12% and is currently trading at ₹5215.55 today. Over the past year, the price of Supreme Industries shares has increased by 90.30% to ₹5215.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.44%
|3 Months
|28.25%
|6 Months
|24.23%
|YTD
|16.16%
|1 Year
|90.3%
The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5383.3
|Support 1
|5175.25
|Resistance 2
|5492.2
|Support 2
|5076.1
|Resistance 3
|5591.35
|Support 3
|4967.2
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 17.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 56.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 227 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹5402.55 & ₹5189 yesterday to end at ₹5371.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
