Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 5274.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5257.25 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries opened at 5402.55 and closed at 5371.35 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 5402.55 and a low of 5189. The market capitalization stood at 66901.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5555 and the 52-week low was 2714.6. The BSE volume for Supreme Industries was 5641 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5257.25, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹5274.5

Supreme Industries share price is at 5257.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5175.25 and 5383.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5175.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5383.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Supreme Industries has dropped by -1.12% and is currently trading at 5215.55 today. Over the past year, the price of Supreme Industries shares has increased by 90.30% to 5215.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.44%
3 Months28.25%
6 Months24.23%
YTD16.16%
1 Year90.3%
13 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Supreme Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15383.3Support 15175.25
Resistance 25492.2Support 25076.1
Resistance 35591.35Support 34967.2
13 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 17.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8844
    Buy5577
    Hold5544
    Sell3355
    Strong Sell1122
13 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Today : Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 233 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 530 k

The trading volume yesterday was 56.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 227 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

13 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹5371.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 5402.55 & 5189 yesterday to end at 5371.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

