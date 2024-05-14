Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries' stock opened at ₹5349.95 and closed at ₹5274.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹5349.95, while the low was ₹5102.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹66779.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5555 and a 52-week low of ₹2714.6. The BSE volume for the day was 5180 shares traded.
Supreme Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 4.80% higher than yesterday
The volume traded for Supreme Industries until 10 AM is 4.80% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹5212.55, a decrease of -1.22%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Supreme Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries touched a high of 5274.35 & a low of 5199.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5260.07
|Support 1
|5185.32
|Resistance 2
|5304.58
|Support 2
|5155.08
|Resistance 3
|5334.82
|Support 3
|5110.57
Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Supreme Industries' stock price dropped by 0.3% to reach ₹5260.95, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Prince Pipes & Fittings is declining, while Astral, Finolex Industries, and Data Patterns India are all seeing increases. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.13% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5260.95
|-15.9
|-0.3
|5555.0
|2723.75
|66828.2
|Astral
|2226.0
|10.75
|0.49
|2227.0
|1552.2
|59792.94
|Finolex Industries
|283.9
|12.5
|4.61
|287.6
|163.0
|17553.93
|Data Patterns India
|1529.05
|10.4
|0.68
|1795.7
|652.05
|10145.88
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|637.85
|-3.8
|-0.59
|775.75
|505.15
|7052.14
Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5240.15, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹5276.85
Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5240.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5122.67 and ₹5367.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5122.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5367.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries share price live: Price Analysis
Supreme Industries' stock price has decreased by -0.89% and is currently trading at ₹5230.00. Over the past year, Supreme Industries' shares have increased by 90.20% to ₹5230.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.41%
|3 Months
|31.38%
|6 Months
|23.96%
|YTD
|16.55%
|1 Year
|90.2%
Supreme Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5367.67
|Support 1
|5122.67
|Resistance 2
|5480.33
|Support 2
|4990.33
|Resistance 3
|5612.67
|Support 3
|4877.67
Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 17.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Supreme Industries share price Today : Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 193 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 519 k
The trading volume yesterday was 62.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 188 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹5274.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹5349.95 & ₹5102.25 yesterday to end at ₹5274.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
