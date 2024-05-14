Hello User
Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Supreme Industries stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 5276.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5240.15 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Stock Price Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries' stock opened at 5349.95 and closed at 5274.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 5349.95, while the low was 5102.25. The market capitalization stands at 66779.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 5555 and a 52-week low of 2714.6. The BSE volume for the day was 5180 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 4.80% higher than yesterday

The volume traded for Supreme Industries until 10 AM is 4.80% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 5212.55, a decrease of -1.22%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Supreme Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries touched a high of 5274.35 & a low of 5199.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15260.07Support 15185.32
Resistance 25304.58Support 25155.08
Resistance 35334.82Support 35110.57
14 May 2024, 10:18 AM IST Supreme Industries Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Supreme Industries' stock price dropped by 0.3% to reach 5260.95, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Prince Pipes & Fittings is declining, while Astral, Finolex Industries, and Data Patterns India are all seeing increases. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.13% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries5260.95-15.9-0.35555.02723.7566828.2
Astral2226.010.750.492227.01552.259792.94
Finolex Industries283.912.54.61287.6163.017553.93
Data Patterns India1529.0510.40.681795.7652.0510145.88
Prince Pipes & Fittings637.85-3.8-0.59775.75505.157052.14
14 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Today :Supreme Industries trading at ₹5240.15, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹5276.85

Supreme Industries share price is at 5240.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5122.67 and 5367.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5122.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5367.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Supreme Industries' stock price has decreased by -0.89% and is currently trading at 5230.00. Over the past year, Supreme Industries' shares have increased by 90.20% to 5230.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.41%
3 Months31.38%
6 Months23.96%
YTD16.55%
1 Year90.2%
14 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Supreme Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15367.67Support 15122.67
Resistance 25480.33Support 24990.33
Resistance 35612.67Support 34877.67
14 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Supreme Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 17.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8844
    Buy5577
    Hold5544
    Sell3355
    Strong Sell1122
14 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Today : Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 193 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 519 k

The trading volume yesterday was 62.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 188 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

14 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Supreme Industries share price Live :Supreme Industries closed at ₹5274.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 5349.95 & 5102.25 yesterday to end at 5274.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

