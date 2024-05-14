Supreme Industries share price Today Live Updates : Supreme Industries Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Supreme Industries Share Price Today : Supreme Industries' stock opened at ₹5349.95 and closed at ₹5274.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹5349.95, while the low was ₹5102.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹66779.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5555 and a 52-week low of ₹2714.6. The BSE volume for the day was 5180 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume traded for Supreme Industries until 10 AM is 4.80% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹5212.55, a decrease of -1.22%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Supreme Industries touched a high of 5274.35 & a low of 5199.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5260.07
|Support 1
|5185.32
|Resistance 2
|5304.58
|Support 2
|5155.08
|Resistance 3
|5334.82
|Support 3
|5110.57
Today, Supreme Industries' stock price dropped by 0.3% to reach ₹5260.95, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Prince Pipes & Fittings is declining, while Astral, Finolex Industries, and Data Patterns India are all seeing increases. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.13% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5260.95
|-15.9
|-0.3
|5555.0
|2723.75
|66828.2
|Astral
|2226.0
|10.75
|0.49
|2227.0
|1552.2
|59792.94
|Finolex Industries
|283.9
|12.5
|4.61
|287.6
|163.0
|17553.93
|Data Patterns India
|1529.05
|10.4
|0.68
|1795.7
|652.05
|10145.88
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|637.85
|-3.8
|-0.59
|775.75
|505.15
|7052.14
Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5240.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5122.67 and ₹5367.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5122.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5367.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries' stock price has decreased by -0.89% and is currently trading at ₹5230.00. Over the past year, Supreme Industries' shares have increased by 90.20% to ₹5230.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.41%
|3 Months
|31.38%
|6 Months
|23.96%
|YTD
|16.55%
|1 Year
|90.2%
The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5367.67
|Support 1
|5122.67
|Resistance 2
|5480.33
|Support 2
|4990.33
|Resistance 3
|5612.67
|Support 3
|4877.67
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 17.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 62.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 188 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹5349.95 & ₹5102.25 yesterday to end at ₹5274.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!