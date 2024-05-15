Active Stocks
Thu May 16 2024 10:07:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.70 0.66%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 939.10 -0.86%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,442.95 1.56%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 820.50 0.01%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.25 -0.87%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : Supreme Industries closed today at 5349.15, up 3.08% from yesterday's 5189.2
BackBack

Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : Supreme Industries closed today at ₹5349.15, up 3.08% from yesterday's ₹5189.2

49 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : Supreme Industries stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 3.08 %. The stock closed at 5189.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5349.15 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights Premium
Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights

Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Supreme Industries opened at 5276.65, closed at 5276.85, with a high of 5280 and a low of 5150.6. The market capitalization stood at 65888.84 crore. The 52-week high was 5555 and the 52-week low was 2723.75. The BSE volume for the day was 4045 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:04:22 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries has a 0.79% MF holding & 24.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.88% in december to 0.79% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 24.65% in december to 24.68% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:32:13 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries reported a ROE of 22.49% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 21.74%. The estimated ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year is 22.39% and 23.28%, respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:08:33 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries has shown an EPS growth of 3.03% and a revenue growth of 16.82% in the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 101342.60 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 8.28% and a profit decline of -6.97% in quarter 4.

15 May 2024, 06:36:37 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 18.68% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8844
    Buy5577
    Hold5544
    Sell3355
    Strong Sell1122
15 May 2024, 06:11:23 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Supreme Industries' stock price has increased by 3.08% to reach 5349.15, aligning with the upward trend of its industry counterparts such as Astral, Finolex Industries, Data Patterns India, and Prince Pipes & Fittings. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are experiencing slight declines of -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries5349.15159.953.085555.02723.7567948.58
Astral2212.52.40.112243.01552.259430.31
Finolex Industries304.953.71.23303.95163.018856.31
Data Patterns India1553.2519.351.261795.7652.0510306.45
Prince Pipes & Fittings648.54.750.74775.75505.157169.89
15 May 2024, 05:34:33 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries stock traded at a low of 5175.85 and a high of 5440.6 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:53:33 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries closed today at ₹5349.15, up 3.08% from yesterday's ₹5189.2

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price closed the day at 5349.15 - a 3.08% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5518.15 , 5608.05 , 5782.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5254.2 , 5080.15 , 4990.25.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:45:36 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 35.05% higher than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 3 PM has increased by 35.05% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 5349.15, up by 3.08%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:36:35 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:20:19 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5400, up 4.06% from yesterday's ₹5189.2

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries share price is at 5400 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 5387.05. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 03:01:08 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days5299.70
10 Days5158.40
20 Days4659.16
50 Days4274.61
100 Days4260.46
300 Days4226.46
15 May 2024, 03:01:03 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:48:04 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 19.18% higher than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 2 PM is 19.18% higher than yesterday, with the price at 5341, an increase of 2.93%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:33:47 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5375.0 and a low of 5300.2 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 5318.27 and 5329.13, suggesting a positive outlook. Traders may want to consider using trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15381.03Support 15306.23
Resistance 25415.42Support 25265.82
Resistance 35455.83Support 35231.43
15 May 2024, 02:12:50 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 18.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8844
    Buy5577
    Hold5544
    Sell3355
    Strong Sell1122
15 May 2024, 02:06:53 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5308.8, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹5189.2

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 5260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5334.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5334.95 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 01:55:05 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 18.78% higher than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Supreme Industries until 1 PM has increased by 18.78% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 5308.9, a 2.31% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:35:10 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5310.0 and a trough of 5280.0 in the last trading hour. During this time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 5307.87 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15318.27Support 15288.27
Resistance 25329.13Support 25269.13
Resistance 35348.27Support 35258.27
15 May 2024, 01:03:59 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries stock reached a high of 5323 and a low of 5175.85 during the trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:49:22 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.98% higher than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 12 AM is 15.98% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at 5290.45, showing a 1.95% increase. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:37:50 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 5311.08 and 5284.13 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 5284.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5311.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15307.87Support 15283.07
Resistance 25317.73Support 25268.13
Resistance 35332.67Support 35258.27
15 May 2024, 12:26:38 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days5299.70
10 Days5158.40
20 Days4659.16
50 Days4274.61
100 Days4260.46
300 Days4226.46
15 May 2024, 12:23:17 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:21:32 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5294.55, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹5189.2

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 5260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5334.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5334.95 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:55:43 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 15.61% higher than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of shares traded for Supreme Industries until 11 AM is 15.61% higher than the previous day, with the price at 5302.8, up by 2.19%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:35:51 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 5328.47 and 5256.77 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 5256.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5328.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15311.08Support 15284.13
Resistance 25323.02Support 25269.12
Resistance 35338.03Support 35257.18
15 May 2024, 11:20:08 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5285.05, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹5189.2

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 5260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5334.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5334.95 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:12:56 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Supreme Industries' stock has increased by 2.12% to reach 5299.15, following the trend of its industry peers. Companies like Astral, Finolex Industries, Data Patterns India, and Prince Pipes & Fittings are also experiencing growth. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.1% and -0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries5299.15109.952.125555.02723.7567313.44
Astral2212.952.850.132243.01552.259442.4
Finolex Industries314.513.254.4303.95163.019446.82
Data Patterns India1578.644.72.911795.7652.0510474.66
Prince Pipes & Fittings649.35.550.86775.75505.157178.73
15 May 2024, 11:00:01 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 17.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8844
    Buy5577
    Hold5544
    Sell3355
    Strong Sell1122
15 May 2024, 10:52:46 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 11.87% higher than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of shares traded for Supreme Industries until 10 AM is 11.87% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at 5293, up by 2%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:35:14 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries touched a high of 5323.0 & a low of 5251.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15328.47Support 15256.77
Resistance 25361.58Support 25218.18
Resistance 35400.17Support 35185.07
15 May 2024, 10:14:21 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:55:52 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Supreme Industries' stock price has increased by 1.89% to reach 5287.25, in line with the upward trend of its peers like Astral, Finolex Industries, Data Patterns India, and Prince Pipes & Fittings. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also experienced a growth of 0.23% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries5287.2598.051.895555.02723.7567162.28
Astral2216.756.650.32243.01552.259544.47
Finolex Industries317.115.855.26303.95163.019607.59
Data Patterns India1569.4535.552.321795.7652.0510413.95
Prince Pipes & Fittings649.55.750.89775.75505.157180.94
15 May 2024, 09:32:57 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5303, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹5189.2

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 5260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5334.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5334.95 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:19:15 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries' stock has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at 5231.00 today. Over the past year, Supreme Industries' stock price has surged by 86.09% to 5231.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.14%
3 Months29.72%
6 Months21.45%
YTD14.19%
1 Year86.09%
15 May 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15260.2Support 15133.35
Resistance 25334.95Support 25081.25
Resistance 35387.05Support 35006.5
15 May 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 16.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8844
    Buy5577
    Hold5544
    Sell3355
    Strong Sell1122
15 May 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 157 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 517 k

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 153 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

15 May 2024, 08:06:55 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries closed at ₹5276.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5280 & 5150.6 yesterday to end at 5276.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue