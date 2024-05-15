Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : Supreme Industries closed today at 5349.15, up 3.08% from yesterday's 5189.2

Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Supreme Industries opened at ₹5276.65, closed at ₹5276.85, with a high of ₹5280 and a low of ₹5150.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹65888.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5555 and the 52-week low was ₹2723.75. The BSE volume for the day was 4045 shares traded.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries has a 0.79% MF holding & 24.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.88% in december to 0.79% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 24.65% in december to 24.68% in march quarter.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries reported a ROE of 22.49% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 21.74%. The estimated ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year is 22.39% and 23.28%, respectively.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries has shown an EPS growth of 3.03% and a revenue growth of 16.82% in the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 101342.60 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 8.28% and a profit decline of -6.97% in quarter 4.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 18.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Supreme Industries' stock price has increased by 3.08% to reach ₹5349.15, aligning with the upward trend of its industry counterparts such as Astral, Finolex Industries, Data Patterns India, and Prince Pipes & Fittings. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are experiencing slight declines of -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5349.15
|159.95
|3.08
|5555.0
|2723.75
|67948.58
|Astral
|2212.5
|2.4
|0.11
|2243.0
|1552.2
|59430.31
|Finolex Industries
|304.95
|3.7
|1.23
|303.95
|163.0
|18856.31
|Data Patterns India
|1553.25
|19.35
|1.26
|1795.7
|652.05
|10306.45
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|648.5
|4.75
|0.74
|775.75
|505.15
|7169.89
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries stock traded at a low of ₹5175.85 and a high of ₹5440.6 on the current day.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price closed the day at ₹5349.15 - a 3.08% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5518.15 , 5608.05 , 5782.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5254.2 , 5080.15 , 4990.25.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 3 PM has increased by 35.05% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹5349.15, up by 3.08%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5400 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹5387.05. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5299.70
|10 Days
|5158.40
|20 Days
|4659.16
|50 Days
|4274.61
|100 Days
|4260.46
|300 Days
|4226.46
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 2 PM is 19.18% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹5341, an increase of 2.93%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5375.0 and a low of 5300.2 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 5318.27 and 5329.13, suggesting a positive outlook. Traders may want to consider using trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5381.03
|Support 1
|5306.23
|Resistance 2
|5415.42
|Support 2
|5265.82
|Resistance 3
|5455.83
|Support 3
|5231.43
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5334.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5334.95 then there can be further positive price movement.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Supreme Industries until 1 PM has increased by 18.78% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹5308.9, a 2.31% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5310.0 and a trough of 5280.0 in the last trading hour. During this time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 5307.87 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5318.27
|Support 1
|5288.27
|Resistance 2
|5329.13
|Support 2
|5269.13
|Resistance 3
|5348.27
|Support 3
|5258.27
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries stock reached a high of ₹5323 and a low of ₹5175.85 during the trading day.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 12 AM is 15.98% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹5290.45, showing a 1.95% increase. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 5311.08 and 5284.13 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 5284.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5311.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5307.87
|Support 1
|5283.07
|Resistance 2
|5317.73
|Support 2
|5268.13
|Resistance 3
|5332.67
|Support 3
|5258.27
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5334.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5334.95 then there can be further positive price movement.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of shares traded for Supreme Industries until 11 AM is 15.61% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹5302.8, up by 2.19%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 5328.47 and 5256.77 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 5256.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5328.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5311.08
|Support 1
|5284.13
|Resistance 2
|5323.02
|Support 2
|5269.12
|Resistance 3
|5338.03
|Support 3
|5257.18
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5334.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5334.95 then there can be further positive price movement.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Supreme Industries' stock has increased by 2.12% to reach ₹5299.15, following the trend of its industry peers. Companies like Astral, Finolex Industries, Data Patterns India, and Prince Pipes & Fittings are also experiencing growth. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.1% and -0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5299.15
|109.95
|2.12
|5555.0
|2723.75
|67313.44
|Astral
|2212.95
|2.85
|0.13
|2243.0
|1552.2
|59442.4
|Finolex Industries
|314.5
|13.25
|4.4
|303.95
|163.0
|19446.82
|Data Patterns India
|1578.6
|44.7
|2.91
|1795.7
|652.05
|10474.66
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|649.3
|5.55
|0.86
|775.75
|505.15
|7178.73
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of shares traded for Supreme Industries until 10 AM is 11.87% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at ₹5293, up by 2%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries touched a high of 5323.0 & a low of 5251.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5328.47
|Support 1
|5256.77
|Resistance 2
|5361.58
|Support 2
|5218.18
|Resistance 3
|5400.17
|Support 3
|5185.07
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Supreme Industries' stock price has increased by 1.89% to reach ₹5287.25, in line with the upward trend of its peers like Astral, Finolex Industries, Data Patterns India, and Prince Pipes & Fittings. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also experienced a growth of 0.23% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5287.25
|98.05
|1.89
|5555.0
|2723.75
|67162.28
|Astral
|2216.75
|6.65
|0.3
|2243.0
|1552.2
|59544.47
|Finolex Industries
|317.1
|15.85
|5.26
|303.95
|163.0
|19607.59
|Data Patterns India
|1569.45
|35.55
|2.32
|1795.7
|652.05
|10413.95
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|649.5
|5.75
|0.89
|775.75
|505.15
|7180.94
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5334.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5334.95 then there can be further positive price movement.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries' stock has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at ₹5231.00 today. Over the past year, Supreme Industries' stock price has surged by 86.09% to ₹5231.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.14%
|3 Months
|29.72%
|6 Months
|21.45%
|YTD
|14.19%
|1 Year
|86.09%
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5260.2
|Support 1
|5133.35
|Resistance 2
|5334.95
|Support 2
|5081.25
|Resistance 3
|5387.05
|Support 3
|5006.5
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 153 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5280 & ₹5150.6 yesterday to end at ₹5276.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
