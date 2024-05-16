Active Stocks
Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : Supreme Industries closed today at ₹5553.15, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹5392.1

50 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : Supreme Industries stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 2.99 %. The stock closed at 5392.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5553.15 per share. Investors should monitor Supreme Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights Premium
Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights

Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : Supreme Industries' stock opened at 5238.95 and closed at 5189.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 5440.6 and the low was 5175.85. The market capitalization stands at 67948.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5555 and the 52-week low is 2723.75. The BSE volume for the day was 7138 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:03:49 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries has a 0.79% MF holding & 24.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.88% in december to 0.79% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 24.65% in december to 24.68% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:33:44 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 22.49% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 21.74%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 22.39% and 23.28%, respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:11:46 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries has shown an EPS growth of 3.03% and a revenue growth of 16.82% in the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 101342.60 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 8.28% and a profit decrease of -6.97% in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:33:21 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 21.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8854
    Buy5567
    Hold5544
    Sell3355
    Strong Sell1122
16 May 2024, 06:07:34 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 2.99% to reach 5553.15, outperforming its peers. While Finolex Industries and Data Patterns India saw declines, Astral and Prince Pipes & Fittings experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also recorded increases of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries5553.15161.052.995555.02723.7570539.93
Astral2272.360.852.752243.01552.261036.61
Finolex Industries295.35-9.6-3.15327.5163.018262.7
Data Patterns India1533.45-18.45-1.191795.7652.0510175.07
Prince Pipes & Fittings662.014.72.27775.75505.157319.14
16 May 2024, 05:39:03 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries stock reached a high of 5600 and a low of 5360.6 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 03:49:40 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries closed today at ₹5553.15, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹5392.1

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price closed the day at 5553.15 - a 2.99% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5644.63 , 5717.72 , 5862.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5426.73 , 5281.92 , 5208.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:48:18 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 50.14% higher than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for Supreme Industries until 3 PM has increased by 50.14% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 5553.15, showing a 2.99% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:32:13 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:15:20 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5549, up 2.91% from yesterday's ₹5392.1

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 5518.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5608.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5608.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 03:02:16 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days5289.10
10 Days5181.93
20 Days4703.45
50 Days4299.22
100 Days4268.01
300 Days4235.06
16 May 2024, 02:57:46 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:49:29 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 79.02% higher than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Supreme Industries by 2 PM has increased by 79.02% compared to yesterday, with the price at 5489.85, showing a rise of 1.81%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:42:08 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5447.0 and a trough of 5423.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 5464.02 and 5477.03, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15450.78Support 15426.93
Resistance 25460.82Support 25413.12
Resistance 35474.63Support 35403.08
16 May 2024, 02:16:37 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 20.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 02:07:44 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5436.55, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹5392.1

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price is at 5436.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5254.2 and 5518.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5254.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5518.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:52:17 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 88.82% higher than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Supreme Industries by 1 PM is 88.82% higher than yesterday, with the price at 5431.85, up by 0.74%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:42:59 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 5436.27 and 5412.27 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 5412.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5436.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15464.02Support 15433.97
Resistance 25477.03Support 25416.93
Resistance 35494.07Support 35403.92
16 May 2024, 01:03:56 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries stock had a low of 5360.6 and a high of 5460 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:47:10 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 94.19% higher than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 12 AM has increased by 94.19% compared to yesterday, with the price at 5447.85, up by 1.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price decline.

16 May 2024, 12:42:03 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5436.8 and a low of 5412.8 in the previous trading hour. The stock broke all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signs. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15436.27Support 15412.27
Resistance 25448.53Support 25400.53
Resistance 35460.27Support 35388.27
16 May 2024, 12:27:37 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:23:21 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

16 May 2024, 12:15:13 PM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5430, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹5392.1

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price is at 5430 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5254.2 and 5518.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5254.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5518.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:55:35 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 94.69% higher than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 11 AM is 94.69% higher than yesterday, with the price at 5428.75, up by 0.68%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:35:48 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 5445.17 and 5382.42 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 5382.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5445.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15425.23Support 15400.63
Resistance 25437.22Support 25388.02
Resistance 35449.83Support 35376.03
16 May 2024, 11:26:42 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5413.25, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5392.1

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price is at 5413.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5254.2 and 5518.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5254.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5518.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:16:50 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 0.15% to reach 5400, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Finolex Industries and Data Patterns India are declining, but Astral and Prince Pipes & Fittings are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both down, with a decrease of -0.11% and -0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries5400.07.90.155555.02723.7568594.51
Astral2251.039.551.792243.01552.260464.46
Finolex Industries295.75-9.2-3.02327.5163.018287.43
Data Patterns India1530.15-21.75-1.41795.7652.0510153.17
Prince Pipes & Fittings651.94.60.71775.75505.157207.48
16 May 2024, 11:00:37 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 19.72% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 10:49:08 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 40.08% higher than yesterday

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 10 AM is 40.08% higher than yesterday, with the price at 5419, up by 0.5%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:40:37 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries touched a high of 5452.75 & a low of 5390.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15445.17Support 15382.42
Resistance 25480.33Support 25354.83
Resistance 35507.92Support 35319.67
16 May 2024, 10:13:49 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 10:01:08 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Supreme Industries saw a 0.1% increase in its share price, reaching 5397.65, while its industry counterparts had varying performances. Finolex Industries and Data Patterns India experienced declines, whereas Astral and Prince Pipes & Fittings saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.19% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Supreme Industries5397.655.550.15555.02723.7568564.66
Astral2230.318.850.852243.01552.259908.44
Finolex Industries299.55-5.4-1.77327.5163.018522.4
Data Patterns India1541.8-10.1-0.651795.7652.0510230.48
Prince Pipes & Fittings649.952.650.41775.75505.157185.92
16 May 2024, 09:35:52 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5398, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹5392.1

Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries share price is at 5398 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5254.2 and 5518.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5254.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5518.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:22:54 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Supreme Industries has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 5411.20. Over the past year, Supreme Industries' shares have surged by 94.02% to 5411.20, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.16%
3 Months39.79%
6 Months29.91%
YTD18.73%
1 Year94.02%
16 May 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15518.15Support 15254.2
Resistance 25608.05Support 25080.15
Resistance 35782.1Support 34990.25
16 May 2024, 08:37:42 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4350.0, 18.68% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2549.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 08:20:24 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 212 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 524 k

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 205 k & BSE volume was 7 k.

16 May 2024, 08:06:49 AM IST

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries closed at ₹5189.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 5440.6 & 5175.85 yesterday to end at 5189.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

