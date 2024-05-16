Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : Supreme Industries closed today at 5553.15, up 2.99% from yesterday's 5392.1

Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : Supreme Industries' stock opened at ₹5238.95 and closed at ₹5189.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹5440.6 and the low was ₹5175.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹67948.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5555 and the 52-week low is ₹2723.75. The BSE volume for the day was 7138 shares.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries has a 0.79% MF holding & 24.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.88% in december to 0.79% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 24.65% in december to 24.68% in march quarter.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 22.49% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 21.74%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 22.39% and 23.28%, respectively.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries has shown an EPS growth of 3.03% and a revenue growth of 16.82% in the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 101342.60 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 8.28% and a profit decrease of -6.97% in the fourth quarter.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 21.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|5
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 2.99% to reach ₹5553.15, outperforming its peers. While Finolex Industries and Data Patterns India saw declines, Astral and Prince Pipes & Fittings experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also recorded increases of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5553.15
|161.05
|2.99
|5555.0
|2723.75
|70539.93
|Astral
|2272.3
|60.85
|2.75
|2243.0
|1552.2
|61036.61
|Finolex Industries
|295.35
|-9.6
|-3.15
|327.5
|163.0
|18262.7
|Data Patterns India
|1533.45
|-18.45
|-1.19
|1795.7
|652.05
|10175.07
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|662.0
|14.7
|2.27
|775.75
|505.15
|7319.14
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries stock reached a high of ₹5600 and a low of ₹5360.6 on the current trading day.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price closed the day at ₹5553.15 - a 2.99% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5644.63 , 5717.72 , 5862.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5426.73 , 5281.92 , 5208.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for Supreme Industries until 3 PM has increased by 50.14% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹5553.15, showing a 2.99% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Supreme Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5518.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5608.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5608.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5289.10
|10 Days
|5181.93
|20 Days
|4703.45
|50 Days
|4299.22
|100 Days
|4268.01
|300 Days
|4235.06
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Supreme Industries by 2 PM has increased by 79.02% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹5489.85, showing a rise of 1.81%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5447.0 and a trough of 5423.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 5464.02 and 5477.03, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5450.78
|Support 1
|5426.93
|Resistance 2
|5460.82
|Support 2
|5413.12
|Resistance 3
|5474.63
|Support 3
|5403.08
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5436.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5254.2 and ₹5518.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5254.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5518.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Supreme Industries by 1 PM is 88.82% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹5431.85, up by 0.74%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 5436.27 and 5412.27 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 5412.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5436.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5464.02
|Support 1
|5433.97
|Resistance 2
|5477.03
|Support 2
|5416.93
|Resistance 3
|5494.07
|Support 3
|5403.92
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries stock had a low of ₹5360.6 and a high of ₹5460 on the current day.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 12 AM has increased by 94.19% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹5447.85, up by 1.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price decline.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5436.8 and a low of 5412.8 in the previous trading hour. The stock broke all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signs. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5436.27
|Support 1
|5412.27
|Resistance 2
|5448.53
|Support 2
|5400.53
|Resistance 3
|5460.27
|Support 3
|5388.27
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5430 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5254.2 and ₹5518.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5254.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5518.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 11 AM is 94.69% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹5428.75, up by 0.68%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 5445.17 and 5382.42 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 5382.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5445.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5425.23
|Support 1
|5400.63
|Resistance 2
|5437.22
|Support 2
|5388.02
|Resistance 3
|5449.83
|Support 3
|5376.03
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5413.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5254.2 and ₹5518.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5254.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5518.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 0.15% to reach ₹5400, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Finolex Industries and Data Patterns India are declining, but Astral and Prince Pipes & Fittings are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both down, with a decrease of -0.11% and -0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5400.0
|7.9
|0.15
|5555.0
|2723.75
|68594.51
|Astral
|2251.0
|39.55
|1.79
|2243.0
|1552.2
|60464.46
|Finolex Industries
|295.75
|-9.2
|-3.02
|327.5
|163.0
|18287.43
|Data Patterns India
|1530.15
|-21.75
|-1.4
|1795.7
|652.05
|10153.17
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|651.9
|4.6
|0.71
|775.75
|505.15
|7207.48
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 10 AM is 40.08% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹5419, up by 0.5%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries touched a high of 5452.75 & a low of 5390.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5445.17
|Support 1
|5382.42
|Resistance 2
|5480.33
|Support 2
|5354.83
|Resistance 3
|5507.92
|Support 3
|5319.67
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Supreme Industries saw a 0.1% increase in its share price, reaching ₹5397.65, while its industry counterparts had varying performances. Finolex Industries and Data Patterns India experienced declines, whereas Astral and Prince Pipes & Fittings saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.19% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5397.65
|5.55
|0.1
|5555.0
|2723.75
|68564.66
|Astral
|2230.3
|18.85
|0.85
|2243.0
|1552.2
|59908.44
|Finolex Industries
|299.55
|-5.4
|-1.77
|327.5
|163.0
|18522.4
|Data Patterns India
|1541.8
|-10.1
|-0.65
|1795.7
|652.05
|10230.48
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|649.95
|2.65
|0.41
|775.75
|505.15
|7185.92
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5398 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5254.2 and ₹5518.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5254.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5518.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Supreme Industries has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹5411.20. Over the past year, Supreme Industries' shares have surged by 94.02% to ₹5411.20, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.16%
|3 Months
|39.79%
|6 Months
|29.91%
|YTD
|18.73%
|1 Year
|94.02%
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5518.15
|Support 1
|5254.2
|Resistance 2
|5608.05
|Support 2
|5080.15
|Resistance 3
|5782.1
|Support 3
|4990.25
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|5
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 205 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5440.6 & ₹5175.85 yesterday to end at ₹5189.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
