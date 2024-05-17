Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : Supreme Industries closed today at ₹5610, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹5553.15

Supreme Industries Share Price Highlights : Supreme Industries opened at ₹5438.95 and closed at ₹5392.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5600 and a low of ₹5360.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹70539.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5555 and the 52-week low is ₹2723.75. The BSE volume for Supreme Industries was 7408 shares on the last trading day.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries has a 0.79% MF holding & 24.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.88% in december to 0.79% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 24.65% in december to 24.68% in march quarter.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries had a ROE of 22.49% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 21.74%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 22.39% and 23.28%, respectively.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries has shown an EPS growth of 3.03% and a revenue growth of 16.82% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 101342.60 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 8.28% and a profit decrease of -6.97% for the fourth quarter.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4350.0, 22.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2549.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|5
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 1.02% to reach ₹5610, outperforming its peers. While Finolex Industries is experiencing a decline, Astral, Data Patterns India, and Prince Pipes & Fittings, among others, are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5610.0
|56.85
|1.02
|5600.0
|2723.75
|71262.07
|Astral
|2304.3
|32.0
|1.41
|2280.0
|1552.2
|61896.16
|Finolex Industries
|295.15
|-0.2
|-0.07
|327.5
|163.0
|18250.33
|Data Patterns India
|1550.9
|24.25
|1.59
|1795.7
|652.05
|10290.86
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|667.0
|7.1
|1.08
|775.75
|505.15
|7374.42
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries stock's high for the day was ₹5654.5 and the low was ₹5450.05.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries closed today at ₹5610, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹5553.15
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price closed the day at ₹5610 - a 1.02% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5710.65 , 5797.0 , 5927.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5494.0 , 5363.7 , 5277.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -28.82% lower than yesterday
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 3 PM is 28.82% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹5610, a decrease of 1.02%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates:
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5627.65, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹5553.15
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5627.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5426.73 and ₹5644.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5426.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5644.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5300.80
|10 Days
|5213.39
|20 Days
|4764.46
|50 Days
|4330.51
|100 Days
|4277.60
|300 Days
|4244.78
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Supreme Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -33.14% lower than yesterday
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 2 PM is 33.14% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹5483.1, a decrease of 1.26%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 5539.23 and 5454.13 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by looking to buy near the hourly support at 5454.13 and sell near the hourly resistance at 5539.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5490.35
|Support 1
|5478.7
|Resistance 2
|5498.1
|Support 2
|5474.8
|Resistance 3
|5502.0
|Support 3
|5467.05
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5490, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹5553.15
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5490 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5426.73 and ₹5644.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5426.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5644.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -31.83% lower than yesterday
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 1 PM is 31.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹5491, a decrease of 1.12%. Volume traded is a significant factor to consider when analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 5511.78 and 5444.13 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 5444.13 and selling near the hourly resistance of 5511.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5539.23
|Support 1
|5454.13
|Resistance 2
|5592.17
|Support 2
|5421.97
|Resistance 3
|5624.33
|Support 3
|5369.03
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries stock's high price today was ₹5654.5 and the low price was ₹5450.05.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -43.50% lower than yesterday
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 12 AM is down by 43.50% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹5543.5, a decrease of 0.17%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends, with a positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicating a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price declines.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 5562.12 and 5460.67 in the last hour. Traders could contemplate rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support at 5460.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5562.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5511.78
|Support 1
|5444.13
|Resistance 2
|5548.57
|Support 2
|5413.27
|Resistance 3
|5579.43
|Support 3
|5376.48
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5501.15, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹5553.15
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5501.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5426.73 and ₹5644.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5426.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5644.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -54.85% lower than yesterday
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Supreme Industries traded until 11 AM is 54.85% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹5459, a decrease of 1.7%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries reached a peak of 5591.5 and a trough of 5490.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke through all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5562.12
|Support 1
|5460.67
|Resistance 2
|5627.53
|Support 2
|5424.63
|Resistance 3
|5663.57
|Support 3
|5359.22
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5519, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹5553.15
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5519 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5426.73 and ₹5644.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5426.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5644.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Supreme Industries saw a decrease of 0.69% in its share price, trading at ₹5514.9. Among its peers, Prince Pipes & Fittings experienced a decline, while Astral, Finolex Industries, and Data Patterns India saw an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.25% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5514.9
|-38.25
|-0.69
|5600.0
|2723.75
|70054.05
|Astral
|2295.65
|23.35
|1.03
|2280.0
|1552.2
|61663.82
|Finolex Industries
|297.0
|1.65
|0.56
|327.5
|163.0
|18364.73
|Data Patterns India
|1552.3
|25.65
|1.68
|1795.7
|652.05
|10300.15
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|652.6
|-7.3
|-1.11
|775.75
|505.15
|7215.22
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -40.72% lower than yesterday
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Supreme Industries traded by 10 AM is 40.72% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹5577.95, a decrease of 0.45%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries touched a high of 5654.5 & a low of 5586.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5641.2
|Support 1
|5573.1
|Resistance 2
|5681.9
|Support 2
|5545.7
|Resistance 3
|5709.3
|Support 3
|5505.0
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates:
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Supreme Industries' stock price rose by 0.93% to reach ₹5605, in line with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like Astral, Finolex Industries, Data Patterns India, and Prince Pipes & Fittings. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.2% and up by 0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Supreme Industries
|5605.0
|51.85
|0.93
|5600.0
|2723.75
|71198.56
|Astral
|2299.55
|27.25
|1.2
|2280.0
|1552.2
|61768.57
|Finolex Industries
|300.9
|5.55
|1.88
|327.5
|163.0
|18605.88
|Data Patterns India
|1542.95
|16.3
|1.07
|1795.7
|652.05
|10238.11
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|676.9
|17.0
|2.58
|775.75
|505.15
|7483.88
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries trading at ₹5625.15, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹5553.15
Supreme Industries Share Price Live Updates: Supreme Industries share price is at ₹5625.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5426.73 and ₹5644.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5426.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5644.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries' stock price has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at ₹5583.35. Over the past year, Supreme Industries' shares have seen a significant gain of 97.89%, reaching ₹5583.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.55%
|3 Months
|42.41%
|6 Months
|36.06%
|YTD
|21.91%
|1 Year
|97.89%
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Supreme Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5644.63
|Support 1
|5426.73
|Resistance 2
|5717.72
|Support 2
|5281.92
|Resistance 3
|5862.53
|Support 3
|5208.83
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries volume yesterday was 320 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 540 k
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 312 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: Supreme Industries closed at ₹5392.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Supreme Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹5600 & ₹5360.6 yesterday to end at ₹5392.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
